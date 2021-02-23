No one from the Monona Grove High School gymnastics team earned a trip to State, but its competitors turned in strong performances against very talented schools in the Division 2 sectional tournament Feb. 20 in Platteville.
Senior Ellie Van Veghel took 30th in the all-around, which combines scores in the floor exercise, balance beam, vault and uneven bars. Junior Shae Donelan had MG’s best individual finish in the vault by taking 23rd with a score of 8.100.
Senior Madi Browne ended 26th in the uneven bars with a score of 7.475.
Van Veghel took 31st in the balance beam with 7.750 total points.
In the floor exercise, Van Veghel was 49th with a score of 7.350.
Monona Grove was 11th in overall team points.
Mount Horeb placed four competitors in the top five all-around scoring to finish first with 144.100. Vikings senior Grace O’Neil had 36.975 points in the four events to take first and her teammate junior Sydney Stoenner was second with 36.200.
Reedsburg finished in second place.
