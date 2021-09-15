Monona Grove tennis defeats Watertown, Beaver Dam

The Monona Grove girls tennis team continued their dominance, winning 6-1 against Beaver Dam on Thursday, Sept. 9.
At No. 1 singles, Eliza Martin defeated (6-2, 6-0) Emily Biel.
“She has played some of the top players in the state so far this year, and as a freshman in that position, there’s going to be a lot of growing pains. Her attitude and effort have never wavered, which is really nice,” said Monona Grove head coach John Willauer.
Mary Clark picked up another win (6-1, 6-0) at No. 2 singles, defeating Ida DeVries.
“She is a really tough mental player,” said Willauer. “When she’s out on the court, she’s constantly thinking about what she can do against the player she’s playing, and she uses it to her advantage. She’s just a really smart player.”
At No. 3 singles, Ava Lee won (6-1, 6-1) against Sophia Shave. Riley Perkins defeated Peyton Wietzke (6-0, 6-0) at No. 4 singles, completing the singles sweep for Monona Grove.
“That’s the one thing I’ll say about this team is their mental toughness is good up and down the line,” said Willauer.
At doubles, Beaver Dam picked up its lone victory in the No. 3 slot with Nina Winner and Josie Bruch winning (6-0, 6-2) over Leah Plourd and Aidyn Bussan.
“They’re playing well, most of the time they really have to work hard for anything they get down there, but they’re playing well.” said Willauer.
At No. 1 doubles, Marissa Light and Kate Walsh defeated (7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-2) against Brooklyn Torres and Emily Gabel.
“We’re really starting to get it. We had some injuries early on that we were fighting through, but we’re starting to play really well at No. 1 doubles,” said Willauer.
Paige Hanson and Emily Clevidence won (6-0, 6-0) against Sadie DeVries and Cameran Schraufnagel at No. 2 doubles.
“What’s been really fun for me is they’re both three-sport athletes and tennis was originally their least concern, but they both really embraced it. And they’re really starting to play like tennis players, along with being good athletes,” said Willauer.
Monona Grove 6
Watertown 1
The Silver Eagles got past the Watertown Goslings with a 6-1 victory on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
At No. 1 singles, Eliza Martin won (6-3, 6-4) against Danielle Krakow. Mary Clark (6-2, 6-3) defeated Addison Kuenzi at No. 2 singles.
Ava Lee claimed No. 3 singles in a (3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9)) three-hour match against Lily Oiler. At No. 4 singles, Riley Perkins won (6-0, 6-4) against Rylee Bilgrien.
Kate Walsh and Marissa Light defeated Jacey Smith and Taylor Wruck (6-2, 6-4) at No. 1 doubles. Emily Clevidence and Paige Hanson won (6-1, 6-4) against Madison Peters and Riley Quinn.
The only Watertown victory came from the No. 3 doubles spot as Sophie Mattke and Lily Gifford defeated (6-1, 6-1) Aidyn Bussan and Leah Plourd.