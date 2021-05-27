Monona Munchies, the summer school free lunch program at Monona Grove High School, returns for its seventh year beginning June 21.
Stop after summer school between 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. from June 21 to July 16 at the Monona Grove High School Commons (lunchroom) to grab a lunch and take it home with you.
People may pick up as many lunches as they need with no questions asked and no reservations needed. If you don't want to enter the building, you can call 608-334-4308 and someone will bring as many lunches as needed out to your car at the MGHS front circle.
Please note that some products may contain nuts and/or dairy products.
If you would like to donate, checks can be made out to Monona Munchies and dropped off at any Monona Bank location. For food donations, bring them to Monona Grove High School between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., Monday through Friday.