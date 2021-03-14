Dean's House back porch

Dean House, 4718 Monona Drive

 Ann Waidelich, Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society president

Ann Waidelich, Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society (HBGHS) president, announced that as soon as group gatherings are safe to do, an open house will be hosted to show off the back porch of the Dean House, which started to undergo renovations in November of last year.

Dean House, located at 4718 Monona Drive, is on the National Register of Historic Places and the Wisconsin Register of Historic Places. It was built in 1856, and named after Nathaniel W. Dean, a regent of the University of Wisconsin and an assemblyman, according to the HBGHS.

The porch was added in the 1920s and was showing its age, with a cracked cement floor, water damage and poor lighting, requiring plastic sheeting and tarps to enclose it for the winter. Fundraising for the effort has reached 75% of the $95,000 goal set at the outset of the project. Donations can be sent to HBGHS, P.O. Box 6704, Monona, WI 53716.

