The Village of Cottage Grove passed a resolution in late September with several sustainability-focused goals, including some long-term ideas.
Ad Hoc Sustainability Committee Resolution 2020-11 states that the village will transition all village-owned vehicles to fully electric vehicles by 2030 and all heavy machinery by 2050.
In addition, the village has set a goal to not exceed 100% of kWh consumption from 2019, which was 1,200,00 kWh. If the village exceeds that limit, the resolution states that it will purchase the excess energy from renewable energy programs.
By 2030, the resolution states that the village will reduce its net annual electrical consumption for village operations by 50% by 2030 and 100% by 2040 “through the investment in renewable energy installations on village-owned properties.”
Utility costs currently make up 3.2% of the village budget ($140,000), according to the village. In 2020, the Village Board ranked sustainability and climate change as its third highest priority, up from seventh in 2019.
“Energy coming from traditional sources (fossil fuels) pollute the air, water and soil, which has a detrimental impact to the residents of Cottage Grove, including their health, well-being and livelihoods,” the resolution states. “The village will affirm its commitment to transition the village into a renewable energy community... the village supports science-based data and asserts its commitment to the goals of the Paris Climate Accord.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.