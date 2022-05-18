Cottage Grove home talent opens season with a win

The Cottage Grove Firemen opened the Home Talent season with a 7-4 victory over Montello on Sunday, May 15.
Graham Schroeder-Gasser, Dan Karlin-Kamin, Jacob Cates and Nick Herbig scored in a four-run fourth inning for the Firemen.
In the fifth, Nick Herbig hit a two-run single to score Cates and Karlin-Kamin. Mitch Kelsey then hit an RBI single in the ninth.
Herbig would finish with two RBIs, going three-for-five.
Cottage Grove 7, Montello 4
Cottage Grove 0 0 0 4 2 0 0 0 1 — 7 6 1
Montello 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 — 4 11 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — CG: Dimmig (W; 5-4-1-1-5-1), Gomez (SV; 4-7-3-1-4-1); M: Morgan (L; 9-6-7-7-10-14).
Leading hitters — CG: Herbig 3x5, Myrold 1x4, Schroeder-Gasser 2B; M: Sosinsky 3x5, Drews 1x4.
