We had to say “Good-bye” a couple weeks ago to Simba, our Collie.
He was almost 13 and had dementia. It was as heart-breaking to watch in a dog as in a person.
Sometimes he’d wander into a corner and be unable to find his way out. He’d whimper until someone went and got him.
He’d go into our powder room to drink out of the toilet, except he’d forget why he went there. And then he couldn’t get out because he couldn’t remember how to back up or turn around.
He had “sundown syndrome,” too. Just like humans, he’d get particularly anxious in early evening.
He’d pace through the family room into the kitchen and back again, sometimes whimpering, around and around, over and over.
And he was losing control of his hindquarters. He dragged his hind feet until his toes bled.
His back legs would shake when he walked and sometimes, they’d just go out from under him. He’d plunk down, hind legs splayed awkwardly, crying until someone picked him up and put him back on his feet again.
It was time. It was probably time weeks ago but my husband Chuck, who grew up with Collies on the farm, just couldn’t let Simba go.
And sometimes, a small miracle would happen.
Once, Simba wandered away from our house and got lost. Chuck was already outside looking for him when our neighbor Deb Seeliger called to alert us to his whereabouts, four backyards away.
Chuck went to get him and as they walked home, Simba suddenly got young again: He pranced and frolicked, head high, tail wagging, grinning his doggy grin.
But it didn’t last.
So on a lovely autumn day, we called “Journeys,” a veterinary service that makes house calls.
That afternoon, Simba wandered around our backyard for the last time, then lay down in a spot of dappled sunlight.
Chuck and I took turns sitting beside him, stroking his caramel-colored coat, until the vet came and gently sent him on his way to the Rainbow Bridge.
I’m glad he’s out of pain. I’m glad “Journeys” exists: It was so much better to do “it” at home rather than trying to load his frail body into a car.
But I still miss him terribly.
On the other hand, we have a new cat: A kitten named Winston Purchill.
He is adorable. He loves to cuddle and lick my face with his sandpaper tongue. He makes toys out of everything: Kleenex, socks, bottle caps, paper bags.
He makes me smile until my face hurts.
He has alerted me to the fact that our house is infested with snakes – cleverly disguised snakes, masquerading as drapery pulls, the drawstrings on a hoodie, dangling plant leaves and electrical cords.
When he spots one, he goes into full attack mode: Rearing up on his hind legs to his full foot of height, waving his front paws threateningly -- and then charging the intruder, wrestling it into submission.
Shoes are also on the enemies list – whether they’re empty or occupied. He hides toys in them, too: I found a catnip mouse stuffed into the toe of my sneaker.
And like all cats, he’s fascinated by gravity, which means I spend a lot of time picking things up off the floor.
Which reminds me of a good joke:
Q: How do we know the Earth is round?
A: Because if it was flat, cats would have knocked everything off it by now.
Got something Sunny Schubert should know? Call her at 222-1504 or email sunschu16@gmail.com.
