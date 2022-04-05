 Skip to main content
MONONA GROVE SOFTBALL

Monona Grove softball blows out DeForest

On its quest to win the program’s third conference title, the Monona Grove softball team handled business in its opener against DeForest (0-1) on Wednesday, March 30 with a 17-1 dismantling of DeForest.

A six-run top of the first put the visiting Silver Eagles (1-0) ahead for good. Senior Harper Mayfield and freshman Cathryn Zegadlo scored on passed balls, sophomore Izzy Babinchak drove in three runs on a single and Babinchak scored on a single from sophomore Jenaya Perez to give the Silver Eagles a 6-0 lead.

In the top of the second, senior Emma Lee doubled home Zegadlo. Lee then stole home and senior Jacqueline Ladik scored to put the Silver Eagles up 9-0.

The Silver Eagles used a two-out rally to score four runs in the third, extending the lead to 13-0. Perez scored on a passed ball, and Lee tripled and then scored on a wild pitch. Sophomore Bree Loushine tripled to drive in Ladik and Loushine, and then scored.

Junior Liz Priebusch scored in the top of the fourth on an RBI groundout from Mayfield. In the top of the fifth, senior Paige Hanson hit a single to score Lee. Ladik scored on a wild pitch and Priebusch doubled to score senior Zoey Darwin, giving the Silver Eagles the 17-1 mercy-rule victory.

Priebusch led the team with four RBIs on three hits, and Lee scored four runs on three hits.

On the mound, Karlie McKenzie silenced the DeForest offense by allowing two hits and just one unearned run. McKenzie pitched a complete game, striking out 11 on 74 pitches.

Monona Grove 17, DeForest 1

Monona Grove 6 3 4 1 3 X X — 17 15 2

DeForest 0 0 1 0 0 X X — 1 2 5

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: Mackenzie (W; 5, 2, 1, 0, 11, 1); D: Schroeder (L; 1, 4, 7, 6, 0, 3), Konopacki (2, 7, 6, 6, 1, 0), Steffen (2, 4, 4, 4, 2, 1).

Leading hitters — MG: Lee 3x3 (2B, 3B), Loushine 3B, Priebusch 3x4 (2 2B).

