The 2020 Monona citywide garage sales scheduled for Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16, have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order.
The citywide sales have been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 12.
Questions can be directed to Patrick Johnson, advertising consultant at The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle, at pjohnson@hngnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.