Monona Grove girls soccer defeats Fort Atkinson on senior night, loses to Edgewood

Seven different Silver Eagles scored in a Monona Grove girls soccer 7-0 win over Fort Atkinson on senior night on Friday, May 13.
“Many people were able to get involved on offense because our formation allows for a lot of forward movement. Our midfield was also starting to be more confident with the ball, and we’re able to put the ball in the back of the net,” said Monona Grove coach Zoe Kurth.
Junior forward Maia Romero scored on a penalty kick in the first minute to give the Silver Eagles an early lead. Freshman forward/midfielder Avery Tirschman scored off an assist from junior forward Delaney Bracken. Junior Camille Gilbertson scored, making the score 3-0 at half.
In the second half, freshman midfielder Chloe Adalin scored off an assist from Bracken. Senior forward Emma Dyer scored, giving MG a 5-0 lead. Junior midfielder Ally Hilgart earned the sixth Monona Grove goal.
Senior goalkeeper Kailey Adamski played the second half in the field. A hand ball was called in the box against Fort Atkinson, resulting in a penalty kick. Adamski buried home the seventh goal for Monona Grove.
“Kailey loves when she gets a chance to play field. She is always asking for it, but it’s rare that we let it happen,” said Kurth. “It was a nice moment for her to score a PK on her senior night because it will make it more memorable. She is a great leader on and off the field, and it was nice to reward her with a goal,” said Kurth.
Monona Grove is 7-6 on the year, third in the Badger-East with a record of 5-1.
Edgewood 3, Monona Grove 2
The Silver Eagles could not slow down Sonoma Bever of Edgewood on Tuesday, May 10.
The freshman forward scored a hat trick, and the Silver Eagles fell 3-2.
In the first half, Bever scored twice to give the Crusaders a 2-0 lead. Monona Grove cut the deficit in half with a goal from junior Delaney Bracken, assisted by freshman forward/midfielder Avery Tirschman.
Bever scored again for Edgewood, making it 3-1. Junior forward Maia Romero scored the second goal for Monona Grove, assisted by Bracken. The Crusaders (10-2) hung on for the 3-2 victory.