Monona senior chorus perseveres amid pandemic

Spirits were bright in Monona Dec. 9 as the senior center choir serenaded a crowd with holiday carols. The Holiday Merriment event was a first for the senior center.
“We’ve never done anything quite like this,” said Senior Center Director Diane Mikelbank. “We normally do a holiday meal… but in the days of COVID, sitting down and eating a meal with 150 people just isn’t safe right now.”
The choir, comprised of local seniors aged 50 and older, kept their masks on as they sang an 11-song concert, even inviting attendees to sing along with them.
Mikelbank said the performance was a welcome return for the choir, who’s opportunities to sing live have been limited amid the pandemic.
“Our choir hasn’t been able to entertain much,” she said. “They usually do performances at nursing homes, assisted living centers and churches, but a lot of those places aren’t inviting the public in quite yet.”
Though according to Michael Digman, a long-time member of the choir, the singers who showed out Dec. 9 are still just a fraction of the group’s normal performers.
“We typically average between 45 to 50 members, but because of COVID, a lot of people who are in their late eighties and nineties didn’t come back this fall,” Digman said.
Mikelbank said that’s been a common theme at the senior center lately.
“Most of our seniors are feeling comfortable again, though we still have some that aren’t,” she said. “But it’s nice that our seniors are coming out again at all, and that people want to socialize again, because it’s so important for seniors’ mental health.”
For Digman, spending time with his fellow choir members has always been an uplifting experience.
“If you ever sit in on any of our rehearsals, you’d find out how much we kid around with each other,” he said. “We get along really well.”
The choir started performing at Madison College in 1996, but branched off into Monona after the technical school decided to develop its own choir.
“The senior center really welcomed us here after that,” Digman recalled.
He said the choir was initially started by Janet Piddington, who worked as a local music teacher for 30 years before founding the choir in her retirement.
“She didn’t want to give up her music,” Digman said. “So she started the chorus.”
Pre-COVID, the choir was averaging 10 to 12 concerts a year, a tradition Digman is itching to get back to.
“We don’t want to give up the opportunity to share our voices, and this gives us a really good chance to do that,” he said.
You can stay up to date with the Monona Senior Chorus at the city’s website, https://mymonona.com/251/Senior-Center.