hot

Fundraising on Saturday, Dec. 4th for the Monona Grove softball boosters

  • 1 min to read

The Monona Grove Softball Boosters Club will be hosting a fundraising event at Doundrins Distillery from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Walk-ins are welcome the day of or spots can be reserved. A $50 ticket will get you two sample cocktails and a bowl of chili, or a $35 ticket will get either the chili or the two sample cocktails.

The event is for those 21 years or older and people are encouraged to dress warm for the event. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1045357759577229/?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%2252%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22%5B%7B%5C%22surface%5C%22%3A%5C%22share_link%5C%22%2C%5C%22mechanism%5C%22%3A%5C%22share_link%5C%22%2C%5C%22extra_data%5C%22%3A%7B%5C%22invite_link_id%5C%22%3A407682537676800%7D%7D%5D%22%7D

