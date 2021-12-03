hot Fundraising on Saturday, Dec. 4th for the Monona Grove softball boosters csteed csteed Author email Dec 3, 2021 1 hr ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Monona Grove Softball Boosters Club will be hosting a fundraising event at Doundrins Distillery from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.Walk-ins are welcome the day of or spots can be reserved. A $50 ticket will get you two sample cocktails and a bowl of chili, or a $35 ticket will get either the chili or the two sample cocktails.The event is for those 21 years or older and people are encouraged to dress warm for the event. For more information, visit their Facebook page.https://www.facebook.com/events/1045357759577229/?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%2252%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22%5B%7B%5C%22surface%5C%22%3A%5C%22share_link%5C%22%2C%5C%22mechanism%5C%22%3A%5C%22share_link%5C%22%2C%5C%22extra_data%5C%22%3A%7B%5C%22invite_link_id%5C%22%3A407682537676800%7D%7D%5D%22%7D Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Monona Grove Softball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you