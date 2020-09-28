The trees on the fairways may be starting to show leaves of different colors, but Monona Grove High School junior Jacob Frederickson is still out on the golf course, trying to improve on his game.
The Cottage Grove native opened the Wisconsin PGA Fall Junior Tour Sept. 13 by finishing second at Brown Deer Park Golf Course in Milwaukee.
Frederickson ended with a 3-over-par 74 after carding 12 pars, two birdies, three bogies and a double bogey. He was two strokes behind tournament winner Alex Weiss of Middleton, who shot a 1-over par, 72.
Frederickson didn’t fare as well at the Sept. 20 event at Meadowbrook Country Club in Racine as he finished in a four-way tie for 18th with a 14-over-par 85. His round included five double-bogeys and three bogeys. He saved par on 10 holes. Charlie Erlandson of Verona, and Dain Johnson and Robert Warda, both from Middleton, tied with Frederickson.
