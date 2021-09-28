City approves $1.5 million public transit agreement, electric bus option possible by 2023

The city of Monona chose to forgo a higher-cost transit service featuring a fleet of electric buses, in favor of continuing its current transit services for a much lower price tag.
The city currently offers two transportation services: Monona Express and Monona Lift.
Monona Express mainly services those who commute to downtown Madison by providing scheduled bus routes throughout the day, while Lift is a more personalized transportation option that requires reservations one day in advance.
The city’s present contract with First Student, Inc. out of Mineral Point, which provides both the express and lift services, is set to expire on Dec. 31, with the city council voting last week to continue with First Student for around $1.5 million over the next five years.
First Student’s final bid will come out to roughly $250,000 a year, an increase of 22% over the $1.2 million the city paid for transit services from 2016 to 2021.
Documents provided to the city council by the city’s transit commission and Finance Director Marc Houtakker indicated that the increase in price is mainly due to the addition of bike racks to the buses and updates to the website and smartphone app that allows riders to track their bus.
Houtakker told council members Sept. 20 that sticking with First Student over the only other bid, received from Mobility Transformation, Inc., will save the city more than $700,000. Contracting with Mobility Transformation for five years would cost roughly $2.3 million, commission documents confirm.
Although Mobility Transformation would have replaced the city’s fleet with all new buses, City Alder and Transit Commission Co-chair Molly Grupe said First Student has promised to provide the city with one new bus by 2022 and the potential for a fully electric bus by 2023.
“First Student is the leader in electric fleet supply for various companies and organizations requiring transit and buses,” Grupe said. “We are a relatively small community… and the fact that we’re able to potentially bring in an electric bus… I’m really proud that we’ve worked actively to do that as a transit commission.”
Kristie Goforth, alder and transit commission co-chair alongside Grupe, said the commission also hopes to expand the city’s transit services over the next five years by adding more routes on top of new buses.
Grupe and Goforth confirmed that a recent transit survey taken by more than 100 Monona residents showed an interest in extending Monona bus routes beyond a nine to five weekday schedule.
“We’re leaving out a lot of people with our existing service and that is really unfortunate,” Goforth said. “I do hope somehow we can find a way to prioritize our public transit and become more of a full, around-the-clock service.”
Yet, without a full staff, that could take time. The city announced Sept. 24 that it will be temporarily pausing some of its afternoon routes beginning Sept. 27 due to a shortage in bus drivers.
The city’s website says that First Transit is working to fill the bus driver position as soon as possible, but did not indicate a specific date that routes will return to normal.
The transit survey also cited a possible collaboration with Madison Metro.
Though, Goforth said contracting with Madison Metro may be more difficult than some riders realize. She said the yearly cost for all of Monona’s transit fleets is the same cost as just one Madison Metro stop.
Commute time, the city alder said, is another issue. With Madison Metro, Goforth estimated that a morning commute from Monona Drive to downtown Madison typically takes an hour and 15 minutes. With Monona transit, she said it takes 20 minutes.
“While people think they want Madison Metro, there are some serious challenges associated with that,” said Goforth. “We’ve certainly considered that and we wish it was more easily achievable than it is.”
Although city council members voted unanimously last Monday in favor of continuing its transit services through the next five years, some questioned whether current ridership numbers justify the cost.
However, Grupe said that ridership is actually on the rise, despite a hefty dip throughout the pandemic.
“Ridership prior to COVID was at its highest… and numbers are steadily rising this year,” she said. “We’re not seeing a continued decline in ridership, it’s sort of continuing to bounce back and hold steady.”
Data provided by Houtakker indicates that Monona Express and Monona Lift have had a combined total ridership of 4,289 so far in 2021 and 8,051 in all of 2020.
Comparatively, combined ridership in 2019 was 18,618, the highest ridership on record since at least 2012.
“It’s obviously still a high demand service, it’s just that now we’ve seen a shift,” added Goforth. “A lot of people are working at home… but a lot of people sold their cars during the pandemic, so they’re going to need alternative options.”
Council members agreed last week to look at ridership numbers one year into the new contract and potentially reevaluate then.
“I think it’s always good to reevaluate the need for any city service and how to optimize it as a service or decide that it’s no longer needed,” said Grupe. “Even though numbers are down, I think it’s legitimate to have the conversations about where to go next but also remember that we’re starting from a place of the highest use in ridership on the bus that we’ve had in transit history prior to COVID.”
You can stay up to date on the city’s bus fares, schedules and routes by visiting https://www.mymonona.com/243/Public-Transportation.