WPS Health Solutions recently donated 15 Apple iPad tablets with the help of John Matthews, a member of the WPS board of directors and former executive director of Madison Teachers Inc.
The iPads were given to the Beaver Dam Unified School District, Madison Metropolitan School District and the Foundation of Madison Public Schools.
The devices then were distributed to students in need of learning technology at home.
“WPS’ donation is crucial to the continuing education of children because of schools being closed for several months given the coronavirus pandemic,” Matthews said.
He was concerned that some families didn’t have the means to own a computer or a tablet device. He asked WPS about the availability of used iPads that could be donated, and the information technology team provided 15 devices.
“Providing technology and the resources needed for children to continue their education from home is a small act that WPS can do to make a large and lasting impact in our WPS communities,” said Sandi Gardner, WPS chief technology officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.