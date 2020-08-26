Monona Grove High School senior Noah Olson will join the construction crew at Granite Ridge Intermediate School this semester as a youth apprentice.
This Youth Apprentice program offers students hands-on learning while exploring careers in almost any industry. In this case, students can go from the classroom to the construction site for an education that combines academic and technical instruction with on-the-job training.
Olson will start at Winnequah School and then transition to the new school job site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.