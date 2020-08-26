Youth apprentice

Monona Grove High School senior Noah Olson will join the construction crew at Granite Ridge Intermediate School this semester as a youth apprentice.

 Contributed

This Youth Apprentice program offers students hands-on learning while exploring careers in almost any industry. In this case, students can go from the classroom to the construction site for an education that combines academic and technical instruction with on-the-job training.

Olson will start at Winnequah School and then transition to the new school job site.

