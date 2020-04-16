The annual collection of discarded electronics that was originally scheduled for the week of April 27 through May 1 in the Town of Cottage Grove has been postponed.
Officials said the event is being postponed due to COVID-19 and the temporary lack of processing at the facility haulers take the materials to.
The hope is to perform this collection in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.