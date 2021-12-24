Monona 2021 Year in Review

In Monona, 2021 was a year for continued recovery from COVID-19, a return to in-person schooling, ongoing conversations on racial equity, and growth in the city’s park and business offerings.
Students in the Monona Grove School District returned to in-person learning after nearly a year of virtual learning. A Madison-based charter school opened a Monona location.
Local leaders continued conversations on racial equity and diversity this year, hiring the city’s first openly gay and Black police chief, choosing to keep staffing police officers in the city’s schools and forming a long-awaited diversity, equity and inclusion committee.
Plans for several proposed housing projects emerged in the city, and the city weighed several options for construction on Winnequah Road. Monona took ownership of San Damiano, a former friary on Monona Drive. Below are the biggest headlines from 2021.
Monona Grove students meet for class earlier this year, wearing masks and sitting social distanced.
Jan. 7
Mayor Mary O’Connor and City Alder Kristie Goforth confirm they will face-off in this year’s spring mayoral election. Three Monona properties, including the Habitat for Humanity resale store on Monona Drive, enter the running for historical landmark designation. WPS installs two 71-inch COVID-19 masks on either side of its W. Broadway sign.
Jan. 14
Chris BonDurant enters the Monona Grove School Board race against incumbents Loreen Gage, Eric Hartz and Andrew McKinney. Three new candidates (Nadia Dominguez, Patrick DePula, Alexander Allon) and three incumbents (Doug Wood, Nancy Moore, Kathy Thomas) enter the race for three seats up for grabs on Monona city council. 208 Monona businesses receive federal COVID-19 relief grants from the state.
Jan. 21
Monona Grove School Board votes to send grades six to 12 back to in-person learning no later than March 15, after nearly one year of virtual learning due to COVID-19.
Jan. 28
Alexander Allon suspends his campaign for Monona City Council, leaving five to vye for three seats. Monona Grove High School applies for a $250k grant to help pay for solar panels on the roof of the school. City council approves a master renovation plan for Stone Bridge Park. Taylor Prairie Principal Connie Haessly announces her retirement, Emily Foster is chosen to assume the role.
Former Monona Public Library Youth Services Coordinator Karen Wendt does a virtual story time with a younger library patron.
Feb. 4
Monona Grove School District sees at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 after its first day of transitioning back to in-person learning. Monona alders discuss the prospect of hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics across the city.
Feb. 11
Monona police host a town hall on crime prevention following what some residents called “a rash” of car and home break-ins across the city.
Feb. 18
Recruitment for a new police chief in Monona begins. Academic fail rates rise at Monona Grove, district officials cite pandemic stress as the likely culprit. Karen Wendt, youth services librarian, retires from Monona Public Library after 36 years.
Feb. 25
Monona Police Department hosts a virtual Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics Wisconsin. The city announces it will compete for the most physically active Dane County community in a competition alongside Cottage Grove, McFarland and others.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett meets with a Monona couple at the East Sided Club Tiki Bar on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
March 4
A group of local fifth and sixth grade boys publicly propose a mountain bike trail in Maywood Park.
March 11
Monona Grove School District prepares to vaccinate its staff as teachers become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. O’Connor and Goforth debate the city’s debt levels and purchase of San Damiano at a mayoral candidates forum.
March 18
Monona Grove School Board votes to move forward into phase four of the district’s COVID-19 reopening plan, increasing class sizes for grades 4k through five. Monona city council candidates face-off in a candidate forum, mainly discussing issues of race and equity.
March 25
O’Connor defends the city’s intent to purchase San Damiano after some question a feasibility report which found that “it will be challenging” to raise enough money in pledge payments for the property. Monona Grove School District announces its intent to borrow more than $1 million in general obligation bonds for the installation of solar panels on Monona Grove High School. After several resident complaints, city council considers a three-way stop at the intersection of Nichols and Winnequah.
Daniel Brown, Jon Warner and Missy Tracy raise a flag with the Ho-Chunk seal on a flagpole outside Monona City Hall Oct. 11, in commemoration …
April 1
A Monona couple becomes the first in the city and second in all of Dane County to receive a platinum award for leadership in energy efficiency at their home on Tonyawatha Trail. Monona’s plan commission turns down a request for a self-storage business to take over the old Shopko building in South Towne Mall. City officials cancel the 2021 Memorial Day parade due to COVID-19.
April 8
The Monona Fire Department reminds residents not to leave stoves unattended after a kitchen fire at an apartment complex on Frost Woods Road causes $1,500 in damages. Questions surface regarding Monona Grove School District’s reopening plan after a survey sent to parents by school administration contradicts the reopening plan approved by the school board.
April 15
After defeating non-incumbent Chris BonDurant in the spring election, Monona Grove School Board incumbents Gage, Hartz, and McKinney say they’re ready to get the district “back to normal.” Incumbents Moore, Wood and Thomas are all re-elected to the Monona city council, defeating newcomer candidates DePula and Dominguez. Monona Public Library announces it will reopen to the public after more than a year of being closed due to COVID-19.
April 22
After 60 years in operation, Village Lanes bowling center in Monona announces it will close its doors for good. Electric bike stations provided by Madison BCycle are officially ready for use at Schluter and Grand Crossing parks in Monona. Volunteers help carve out a new mountain bike trail at Maywood Park, a project proposed by three local fifth and sixth graders. More than 75 volunteers from 22 Monona businesses participate in a city-wide clean up for Earth Day.
April 29
Monona Grove student Daniel Ratcliff becomes the first transgender film writer to work with the Children’s Film Academy. Developers announce plans to convert Monona Family Garden restaurant into a luxury apartment building.
Monona Grove High School celebrated a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 on Saturday, June 5 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. A…
May 7
City council approves issuance of bonds to fund the $8.6 million San Damiano purchase. Monona’s police and fire commission rescinds a job offer made to police officer Sam Yanke after videos surface of Yanke pulling a woman from her car by the back of her neck during a traffic stop. The city announces four finalists in its search for a new police chief: Brian Chaney Austin, Sara Deuman, Patrick Hoey and James MacGillis.
May 13
A new Starbucks is announced for construction at the corner of Pflaum and S. Stoughton Road. Police chief candidates are narrowed to two: Chaney Austin and Deuman. Monona Grove School District is awarded a $59k grant for student mental health. Formation of a city-led racial equity ad-hoc workgroup is given the green light by city council.
Above: A fifth grader at Granite Ridge School in Cottage Grove chats with Gov. Tony Evers at recess Sept. 2. Evers visited the newly-construct…
May 20
Chaney Austin is named the new police chief in Monona, marking a historic moment as the city’s first Black, openly gay police chief. Monona Grove School Board members sign a letter of support for transgender athletes amid a legislative battle to ban transgender women from participating in female sports.
May 27
In a move towards governmental transparency, city alders vote to record and upload for public viewing all Monona city meetings that take place on Zoom. Plans change for the Monona Grove class of 2021 graduation ceremony, after school officials announce the ceremony will now take place at the Alliant Energy Center Veterans Memorial Coliseum. To relieve financial burden from Monona Grove families, the district announces free breakfast and lunch and reduced school fees for 2021-22.
June 3
The city officially takes ownership of the San Damiano property at 4123 Monona Drive. Chaney Austin is sworn in as police chief. Monona Grove School District announces students will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors, but will need to continue to wear them indoors at school. The district announces that a final decision on whether to continue its School Resource Officer program will come in August.
June 10
Dane County approves an award of up to $2 million toward the city of Monona’s purchase of the San Damiano property. In response to growing pandemic concerns, city council votes in favor of an ordinance that allows bars and restaurants in Monona to expand their outdoor seating capacity by up to 40 seats.
Volunteers gather outside San Damiano, the more than 100-year-old home and former Friary at 4123 Monona Drive to clean up the property on Satu…
June 17
Monona Grove School District announces it’s looking at a potential financial hole in its 2021-22 budget after Wisconsin’s Joint Finance Committee approves a motion to give a zero dollar increase per pupil to k-12 schools. City council members unanimously approve a resolution calling on Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to prevent discrimination against the state’s Asian and Pacific Islander Desi American communities, citing a 150% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes since the onset of COVID-19.
June 24
Plan commission approves Floor & Decor Outlets of America, a retail flooring company, to take over a space at South Towne Mall that sat vacant for more than two years after Shopko closed its doors in May 2019.
Monona residents walk through a local neighborhood on a Juneteenth community peace walk.
July 1
Monona Grove School Board members pen a letter to Wisconsin legislators asking them to amend a biennial budget submission from the state’s Joint Finance Committee that could cause a $1 million deficit in the district’s 2021-22 budget. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Monona Grove School District announces its intent to offer a virtual learning option in the 2021-22 school year for families who would rather not return in-person.
July 8
Developers propose a mixed-use apartment and retail space with rentable Teslas for construction at the current BMO Harris Bank lot on Monona Drive.
Students in the Monona Grove School District joined in a variety of summer school classes this summer, from cooking and video production to mu…
July 15
The Department of Public Instruction releases state aid estimates, projecting an increase of 4.87%, equalling a total of $15.5 million, in state funds for Monona Grove School District in 2021-22.
July 22
A school district committee formed to help guide a decision on whether to discontinue Monona Grove’s school resource officer program fails to reach a uniform conclusion. One City Schools, a nonprofit charter school, is granted zoning approval to open a k-12 campus along W. Broadway. Monona Grove School Board members give final approval for the installation of solar panels on the roof of Monona Grove High School.
July 29
Conversations around the potential construction of a new $15.5 million public safety center in Monona start up again, after going quiet since February 2020. The city’s public works department hosts an inaugural public meeting to update residents on plans for the reconstruction of S. Winnequah Road.
The Friends of Monona Senior Center hosted an outdoor summer concert at Winnequah Park on Nichols Road on Tuesday, July 27. Local band Marcy a…
Aug. 5
Warning signs and rope are erected at the San Damiano property to block off possible Native American burial grounds. The city’s ad-hoc workgroup on diversity and equity issues holds its inaugural meeting. Monona Grove School District weighs its masking protocol for the upcoming school year as public health officials release a statement recommending universal masking regardless of vaccination status.
Aug. 12
After a year of debate, the Monona Grove School Board votes to retain its School Resource Officer (SRO) program. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett holds a meet and greet in Monona to speak with residents about his reelection priorities.
Above: Monona firefighters work with Monona Grove third graders for an egg drop at the fire station. Left: A student colors a picture of a firetruck.
Aug. 19
Monona Grove School District announces masks will be required in schools regardless of vaccination status in the upcoming year. Eight individuals are appointed to a San Damiano Steering Committee, formed to help guide the city in deciding the future of the property.
Aug. 26
Monona’s top government officials, school district leaders, and community stakeholders discuss the city’s latest developments in economics, schools, policing and COVID-19 at a roundtable event hosted by Monona Eastside Business Alliance. Monona Grove alumna Taylor Tipton opens a hair salon in McFarland.
The Monona Parks and Recreation department hosted a Biergarten at the Beach on Thursday, July 22 at Schluter Park. The event featured live mus…
Sept. 2
The brand new Granite Ridge School is officially open for learning in the Monona Grove School District. More than one hundred community members turn out to a Monona Police Department bicycling event at Nuestro Mundo meant to affirm local support for the Latinx community and increase bicycle access locally.
Sept. 9
The bidding process opens for planning services on the city’s potential new public safety center. Monona’s parks department is awarded nearly $12,000 from Dane County for its Maywood Park mountain bike trails.
Sept. 16
Conversations spark around a potential COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff at Monona Grove schools.
Sept. 23
Monona police save a dog’s life after the K9 was reported drowning in the freezing Yahara River. A $19 million, three-building 75-unit affordable housing development proposed at 1208 E. Broadway in Monona sees muddied reactions from the city’s plan commission. The Monona Fire Department is awarded $200,000 to replace decades old equipment.
Sept. 30
A vaccine mandate goes into effect at Monona Grove School District. City council forgoes a $2.3 million fleet of electric buses in favor of continuing its current transit services for $1.5 million over five years. More than a month after the school district renewed its school resource officer program, Monona PD officer Luke Wunsch is given approval to continue as Monona Grove High School’s resource officer. Operation Fresh Start receives a $2,500 donation from Monona insurance agent Louis Bentley.
Oct. 7
The $19 million affordable housing community proposed for E. Broadway in Monona is awarded more than $1.2 million in county funds, despite the project not yet receiving development approval from the city. After droves of public input, engineers present a new, fourth design option for the reconstruction of S. Winnequah Road. Two citizen applications to serve on Monona city committees are dismissed amid a push for more diversity among city leaders.
Oct. 14
Monona’s landmarks commission discusses the potential removal of Stonebridge Park’s Springhaven Pagoda due to structural concerns. Community members and city staff celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day with a flag raising ceremony at city hall.
Down From the Hills, a local bluegrass band, performs at the Nathaniel Dean House in Monona during a Back Porch concert on Thursday, Aug. 5. T…
Oct. 21
One month into the vaccine mandate at Monona Grove School District, Superintendent Dan Olson says 97% of the district’s employees are already vaccinated. Monona Grove School District adopts an equity policy stating its intent to recruit a more diverse workforce and review its policies to ensure racial equity.
Oct. 28
After a long deliberation process and significant public feedback, the Monona public works committee recommends a $1.4 million design plan for the reconstruction of S. Winnequah Road. Monona Grove High School senior Ben Auby performs at the Wisconsin School Music Association’s (WSMA) State Honors Orchestra Concert.
Nov. 4
The Friends of San Damiano announces it has raised more than $200,000 for future needs of the site, $160,000 of which will be unusable if the property is not conserved as a public asset. City council approves its 2022 capital budget, including $1.37 million for construction on S. Winnequah Road and $400,000 for design services on a new public safety center.
Nov. 11
Council members vote unanimously to whittle the list of police department policies requiring their direct review and approval to just seven: citizen complaints, vehicle pursuits, use of force, operation of emergency vehicles, body camera footage, rendering medical aid and K9 policies. With Dane County health officials indicating no plans to renew mask mandates past Nov. 27, representatives from Monona Grove School District say they haven’t decided if they will continue to require masks in schools as the county order sunsets. Raine Stern, a musician living in Monona who rose to fame on NBC’s The Voice, hosts a concert benefiting the Clean Lakes Alliance.
The Monona Eastside Business Alliance held a Thriller dance class in October, teaching members how to do the iconic Michael Jackson dance.
Nov. 18
After two months of public discussion, a general development plan for the $19 million 75-unit workforce housing development on E. Broadway in Monona, called Broadway Lofts, is green-lit by the city.
Nov. 25
Monona PD announces a fundraiser for its K9 unit, inviting residents to greet current K9 Miya before her retirement and fundraise for her replacement.
Dec. 2
Fifth graders at Granite Ridge School walk from the school to the Cottage Grove Piggly Wiggly for a field trip meant to help them practice their estimated adding, budgeting and planning skills.
Dec. 9
Another recommended design plan for the reconstruction of S. Winnequah Road is approved by Monona’s public works committee and sent on to city council for a vote on Dec. 20, after the committee’s recommendation from October failed to gain council approval. The city considers a $29,500 extension of its contract with the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development, an agreement first signed last year to raise awareness of and combat racial bias in the community.
Dec. 16
Global Mexican food franchise Chipotle receives approval of a certified survey map to build at 6501 Monona Drive. Monona police announce that two-and-half-year-old Jakko, a Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands, will replace K9 Miya as she heads into retirement Dec. 31.
Dec. 23
Developers propose an apartment complex at the old site of Village Lanes Bowling Center. One local resident proposes a car dealership for Femrite Drive. City Alder Molly Grupe announces she will not be seeking reelection to city council in the next election.