St. Patrick Catholic Church will be hosting a drive-thru fish fry on Friday, Feb. 26.
The fish fry will run from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., or whenever all the food is gone. The meal will consist of deep fried cod, baked potato, green beans, coleslaw, a roll and condiments. All meals are $10. Cash or checks will be accepted.
Knights of Columbus Council 7775 is sponsoring the fish fry. St. Patrick Church is located at 434 N. Main St. in Cottage Grove.
