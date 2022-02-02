Jaden Denman wins Deerfield scramble, Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling defeats Waunakee

At the Deerfield Scramble on Saturday, Jan. 29, Jaden Denman won the 126 weight class as the Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling co-op took sixth with 409 points.
Denman pinned (4:52) Elijah McChain of Random Lake, scored a forfeit over Seth Howald of Middleton, won a 19-11 major decision over Ethan Peterson of Stoughton and defeated Ashton Meister of Poynette with a 6-0 decision.
Guenther Switzer took second at 220, pinning (0:25) Kason Vorachack of Milwaukee Bradley Tech. Switzer pinned (1:19) Joel Flores of Kenosha Christian Life and won an 8-1 decision over Jordan Arendt of Random Lake. Switzer pinned (0:27) Luke Romack of Poynette before being pinned (2:56) by Jackson Mankowski of Madison La Follette.
Cade Rux finished third at 160, scoring a pin (1:13) over Eli Quesada. Rux pinned (1:20) Kemper Robinson of Kewaunee before losing an 11-2 major decision to Trevor Firari of Waterloo. Rux was pinned (3:11) by Toren Vandenbush of Random Lake before scoring a pinfall (3:35) over Wesley Drager of Mount Horeb/Barneveld.
Luke Rux wrestled to third place at 170, pinning (5:15) Caleb Quest of Lake Mills. Rux was pinned (0:38) by Logan Steinhorst of Kewaunee, and was pinned (0:43) by Owen Bahr of Poynette. Rux earned a forfeit over Bryce Falk of Middleton.
Brevid Roth finished fourth at 285, winning an 8-4 tie-breaker of Hewsten Steger of Mayville before being pinned (1:55) by Cason Quick of Menasha. Jackson Geitner of Poynette pinned (0:36) Roth, and Luke Pugh of Stoughton pinned (1:06) Roth.
Blare Wood took sixth at 138, winning a 10-9 decision over Ryan Sturgill of Waterloo before losing a 19-4 technical fall to Stone Pomeroy of Random Lake. Wood lost a 10-2 major decision to Max Severin of Kewaunee before winning a 13-7 decision over Jesse Horta of Mayville. Wood also won a 12-10 decision over Jordan Luhr of Kenosha Christian Life.
Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre finished sixth at 182, pinning (1:46) Christian Zavala of Menasha. Samuel Schwabe of Random Lake pinned (1:27) Dyer-Ysaguirre and Dylan Elsing of Poynette won a 10-9 decision over Dyer-Ysaguirre. Dyer-Ysaguirre pinned (3:02) Niko Jemilo of Stoughton, and pinned (1:48) C.J. Streuly of Brodhead/Juda.
Andrew Maly placed seventh at 145, winning an 8-7 decision over Jayden Young of Random Lake. Maly was pinned (0:31) by Seth Mansfield of Brodhead/Juda, and was pinned (3:41) by Ryan Errthum of Mount Horeb/Barneveld. Maly pinned (2:38) Emanuel Furlow of Madison La Follette, and was pinned (1:58) by Alex DeZiel of Sun Prairie.
Random Lake took first place with a total of 700 points.
106: Chaston Dotzauer (MGM) forfeit 113: Austin Nickels (MGM) forfeit 120: Ian Hamilton (W) forfeit 126: Jayden Freie (W) 10-2 MD over Jaden Denman 132: Dane Spencer (W) 8-3 over Joel Karls 138: Blare Wood (MGM) injury forfeit 145: Colton Nechvatal (W) pinned (3:44) Tiesto Noun-Haas 152: Robert Lofreddo (W) 18-8 MD over Andrew Maly 160: Cade Rux (MGM) pinned (2:29) Harrison May 170: Luke Rux (MGM) forfeit 182: Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre (MGM) 16-5 major decision over Joe Kaney 195: Jacob Lyftogt (W) pinned (0:19) Jacob Bonjour 220: Guenther Switzer (MGM) 7-2 decision over Jake Schweitzer 285: Jackson Lenzendorf (W) pinned (1:55) Brevid Roth.