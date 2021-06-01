A closer look at San Damiano

From its Native American roots to a home for retired Catholic priests, there's a lot of history at San Damiano. As the city of Monona takes ownership of the property on June 1, the future of the former friary is still uncertain.
Although the property at 4123 Monona Drive has been a staple of Monona for decades, many have yet to step foot on the property.
Monona Mayor Mary O’Connor said there are residents who have lived in the city for five or six decades, and have never seen more than a street view of the property. She hopes to change that with the city now taking ownership.
“When you think about it, this land, this property, has never been touched, because it wasn’t farmed or anything and this house has been here since the 1880s,” O’Connor said. “Before that, the land was home to Native American encampments, so it’s pretty wild to think about.”
Records from the Wisconsin Historical Society show that the 10-acre property sits directly on what is thought to be a Native American burial site, also known as the Monona Drive burial group.
Andrew Kitslaar, president of Friends of San Damiano (FOSD), said the group plans to work with the city on conducting an archeological study of the land before making a final decision on what will become of the property.
“What we plan to do is have an archeological survey done because, it is believed to be Native American burial grounds, and so that will dictate a lot of what we are or are not able to do with the property,” said Kitslaar.
In 1890, the land and Native American mounds that existed there were developed by local farmer Frank Allis, who turned the property into the first year-round Lake Monona home. When Allis owned it, the second floor was home to a ballroom, with 14 rooms and seven fireplaces also scattered throughout the house.
“I’m always taken aback thinking about when this house was built, when Monona was a vacation resort town, and that’s how all of this started,” Kitslaar said.
When Allis died in the early 1900s, Adolf Kayser, former mayor of Madison, bought the house. Kayser only kept it for a year before selling it to a local doctor. By 1924, though, the doctor sold the property to Josephine and Margaret Mahoney, a pair of sisters who were active in the local Catholic church.
Five years later, in the fall of 1929, the Mahoneys offered the home to a group of Norbertine priests. For the next 46 years, the San Damiano property was used as a Nobertine place of religious study and prayer, until 1975, when the land became a home for retired priests.
It was after the transition in 1975 that the property became known as the San Damiano Friary, which housed its last priest nearly six years ago in 2015. After that, the home was rented to local graduate students until the fall of 2020, when St. Norbert Abbey decided to once again sell the property.
The city of Monona settled with St. Norbert Abbey to purchase the former friary for $8.6 million, with an official closing date of June 1, 2021.
Since the city announced its intention to buy the property last September, discussions on what will become of the more than 100-year-old home and the 10-acre plot of land it sits on have been ongoing.
“From what I’ve heard, the vast majority of people don’t want to develop it. Certainly there are some people who do, but we’ll see what happens,” said O’Connor. “I think we’re just hoping for the next several months that people can come and visit it, and explore a little bit and figure out what they like and what they want to see happen to it.”
On June 19, FOSD will host a public clean-up of San Damiano, and also give residents a chance to stroll the property. A sign-up form for the clean-up event will be available on the FOSD website.
The city, in conjunction with FOSD, is in the process of developing a committee and eventually hiring a professional consultant to help guide the city’s decision on where to proceed with the property.
Despite some public disagreement on the affordability of the San Damiano purchase, both O’Connor and Kitslaar have doubled down on their support for the city purchasing the property.
“I think it’s got a lot of potential… and hopefully people realize how unique this opportunity is,” Kitslaar said. “I’m a strong believer that this is the right thing to do and this is the right side of history. In my mind, this is where I want my taxes to go… to save this property.”
While the future of San Damiano has yet to be decided, Kitslaar said he’s confident the city will make the right decision on how to use the property.
“10 years from now, when people look back, I hope they’re thinking that they couldn’t imagine San Damiano any way else,” he said.