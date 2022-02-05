Letter to the editor: Village Lanes Development

More High-Density Housing in Monona? I Don’t Think So.
Jeff Slinde of the Slinde Realty Group is spot-on when saying “Something’s going to happen on the site”, when referencing redevelopment of the former Village Lanes Bowling center (The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle, January 27, 2022) but Is more multi-unit, high-density housing the answer to Monona’s housing issues?
The developer is proposing 197 apartment units with over 292 parking stalls and only 3,000 SF of retail space between the City’s two Senior Living facilities. This project would provide the second highest density per acre (48.6 units) when compared to more recent multi-family residential projects. [The highest density project was the Current (Phase I and II) with an average density of 57.2 units/acre.] Each building in the proposed complex is four-stories, towering over the adjoining 2-story multi-family homes and single-family residential homes that line Anthony Place to the south.
In the article, the developer stated “Multi-family is definitely the thing we want to do.” This may be what the developer wants to do but how is this good for the City of Monona? How does this address the dwindling supply of owner-occupied homes in Monona and help young families looking to own a home or start a business in the city?
Monona is in a housing and commercial/retail space crisis. The number of owner-occupied homes is stagnant, due to the land-locked nature of the city. In addition, the construction of high-density housing in retail/commercial business districts is eroding a vital tax base to the City’s revenue structure.
Constructing high-density and high-rise apartments is not the answer to Monona’s owner-occupied housing crisis. The proposed number of units in this development will constrain the City’s already limited resources by cramming more people in a tight space, while providing a substantial increase in traffic through the adjoining family oriented residential neighborhood. In addition. The development forces existing businesses out of Monona, further diminishing the City’s retail/commercial tax base.
Something will happen on the site but is it good for Monona? I don’t think so.