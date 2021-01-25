The Monona Grove High School boys’ basketball team was in a good position Jan. 23 to defeat host East Troy, a team that had already played 13 games with nine victories.
Trailing 62-61 with 25 seconds remaining, senior Owen Croak was open for a short jump shot in the middle of the lane. Unfortunately, his attempt bounced off the rim. The Trojans added two free throws to take a three-point lead, and MG’s Lance Nelson missed a last-second 3-point shot as the Silver Eagles fell 64-61 in a see-saw battle.
It was the third straight loss for Monona Grove, but the smallest margin of defeat since the team began playing Jan. 16. The Silver Eagles lost their season opener to River Falls by 13 and then fell to Monroe by 18.
This time, Monona Grove was positioned to win despite the Trojans’ 6-foot-2 high scoring forward Ryan Nixon, who had 30 points including 10-of-16 from the free-throw line.
Monona Grove was whistled for 20 fouls and made just 4-of-7 shots from the free-throw line. East Troy went to the foul line 30 times and made 19.
“That was the story of the game,” Head Coach Dan Zweifel said. “A big discrepancy in foul shooting. We were fighting an uphill battle for much of the game.”
The Silver Eagles used an 8-1 run late in the first half including a 3-point shot by Nelson at the buzzer to grab a 34-29 halftime lead.
A 13-0 run early in the second half put East Troy in the lead, 42-34. But the Silver Eagles came back to tie the game after overcoming a pair of 6-point leads by the Trojans.
Nelson led the Silver Eagles with 17 points, Jordan Hibner had 13 and Luke Tipton put in 12. Hibner and Tipton both hit three shots from the arc.
“We battled all the way through,” Zweifel said.
Aside from Nixon, East Troy was led by Chase Cummings with 17 points and Collin Terpstra had 11.
Monroe 72
Monona Grove 54
The Silver Eagles trailed the Cheesemakers by two points at the half, but Monroe outscored Monona Grove 42-26 in the second half to win going away.
Carson Leuzinger led Monroe with 23 points, and Zweifel said it was difficult to contain two other big men: J.T. Seagraves with 19 points and Cade Meyer with 16.
“We just weren’t able to hold up against those big guys,” Zweifel said. “We were down six points with 10 minutes to go and just ran out of gas. We’re trying to get back into game shape. Our kids are really competing hard, but our tired legs have caused us to miss some shots.”
Nelson led MG with 21 points and Hibner added 15.
Oregon 66
Monona Grove 56
The Silver Eagles suffered a 66-56 defeat to Oregon Jan. 25 at the JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. Ryne Panzer led Oregon with 29 points and Casey Schoenecker added 16 as the Panthers led 31-29 at the half and then outscored MG 35-27.
Connor Bracken led the Silver Eagles with 16 points, Hibner put in 11 and Tipton had 10. Monona Grove made seven shots from beyond the arc as Hibner hit three and Tipton connected on two.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.