Monona home talent advances to championship tournament

Seven weeks ago, the Montello Granite Jaxx came from behind in the ninth to beat the Monona Braves. History did not repeat itself on Sunday, Aug. 22 as the Braves punched their ticket to the Final Four tournament by beating the Granite Jaxx 8-7 on a walk-off error.
“It feels great to have a lot of guys who are all going for the same goal and we all love each other,” said Monona Braves manager Vince Schmitz. The Braves are a “team with a big roster, with a lot of guys that show up and contribute on the field, in the dugout.”
Montello took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with an RBI single and two outs. Monona responded by tying the game in the bottom of the first with Schmitz scoring Taylor Carlson on an RBI single.
The Granite Jaxx took the lead in the top of the third with a two-run single. Monona starting pitcher Corey Schmidt got out of the inning by catching a comeback liner to get the last out.
Jordan Carlson throws to second base in Monona's 8-7 victory over Montello.
Kyle McHugh led off the fourth for Monona with a double and reached third on a pick off attempt. Schmitz hit a grounder to the third baseman, who threw home, trying to get McHugh at the plate. The throw went low, allowing McHugh to score and cut the lead to one.
The Braves continued the rally as Andrew Rajkovich hit an RBI single to score Jordan Carlson, tying the game at 3-3.
In the bottom of the fifth, Kian O’Brien drew a walk and McHugh was hit by a pitch. The inning looked to be over as Carlson hit a ground ball, but a throwing error kept the Braves rally going with another run. Beau Goff hit an RBI single to give Monona a 5-3 lead after five innings.
That lead did not last long for the Braves, as the Granite Jaxx tied the game at 5-5 in the sixth. A lead-off single brought Andy Swanson into pitch, who gave up another single.
With runners on first and second, Montello laid down a sacrifice bunt. A throwing error to first base let two runners score, tying the game. A hit-by-pitch to the next batter put runners on second and first with nobody out.
A weak grounder to Jordan Carlson looked to be trouble, but the third baseman made a nice barehanded play and a strong throw to first to get the first out. Another ground ball hit to Carlson earned the second out for Monona. After an intentional walk, Swanson got out of the jam with a flyout to end the inning.
“We always have trust in our pitchers. It doesn’t matter who we throw out there on the mound, we know that they’re going to give us a chance,” said Schmitz. “We’re blessed to have a handful of good arms on this team, and we know our defense and bats are going to back them up.”
Montello threatened again in the top of the seventh after recording back-to-back walks. Schmitz made an aggressive charge on a bunt that popped up, catching it for the first out. A ground ball to Swanson, who started a double play, got the Braves out of the inning.
In the ninth, Montello scored twice, giving the Granite Jaxx a 7-5 lead. A leaping catch by Mason Coyle at second prevented another run.
In the bottom of the ninth, Monona started off the inning with walks from Rajkovich and Coyle. Taylor Carlson hit an RBI single and O’Brien reached on an error, scoring another run to tie the game at 7-7. A McHugh fly-out and a Schmitz walk loaded the bases with one out for Jordan Carlson.
Carlson hit a ground ball back to the pitcher, who threw home to get the second out. An errant throw to first allowed O’Brien to score from second, giving the Braves an 8-7 comeback victory.
“I don’t think anybody in this dugout, not a single one of us, thought that that was going to be the end of the game, and that’s the difference between the team we have this year and the teams we’ve had in a few years past,” said Schmitz. “Hats off to Montello, going back the last three to four years, we’ve always played them tough and they’ve always come and been great competitors.”
Monona, along with Stoughton, Belleville and Sauk Prairie advance to the championship tournament. The team with the best record after playing each team will win the tournament. In the first game, Monona travels to Norse Park in Stoughton to play at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29.