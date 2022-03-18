Size of potential housing complex in Monona reduced

The Monona Plan Commission has reduced the number of apartment units allowed in a proposed affordable housing development on the former Village Lanes bowling alley site on Owen Road.
Slinde Realty Company of Monona is envisioning a two-building apartment complex on four acres of land on Owen Road. The development is envisioned with two four-story buildings, first-floor commercial space and underground parking.
Developers have refined plan for the project and presented to the plan commission three times now. On March 14, developers came in front of the commission for possible approval of their general development plan, a plan detailing the big-picture vision of the facility, which is the first step in the approval process.
Before March 14, developers had initially proposed a total of 198 total apartment units. Phase one construction of a first apartment complex, said architect Kevin Burow, would include 102 apartment units, 100 stalls of underground parking, and more than 60 surface stalls near a private drive leading to the complex from Owen Road. Phase two construction would include a second four-story building with 92 apartment units, 83 underground parking stalls.
When developers approached the plan commission again on March 14, they had reduced the number of apartment units in the development by 3.
All members of the plan commission agreed on Monday that the number of units in the project, and the density of the complex on that size lot, was still too high. The commission moved forward with recommending plans for the apartment complex to Monona City Council, with the exception that developers lower the density.
“We have sent that message multiple times for density,” said commissioner Chris Homberg. “This project is still two really tall, really rectangular buildings that would tower over the rest of this neighborhood.”
The commission chose to allow the property to include up to 161 acres, 40 units per acre.
Commission members added that reducing the density would alleviate possible parking shortages between visitors of the complex and first-floor businesses.
Commission members also echoed earlier sentiments that the project fills a need for affordable housing. The commission and city council previously made the decision to change the zoning of the site away from full commercial, saying a fully-commercial facility on this site wouldn’t be sustainable. Commissioners agreed that multi-family housing would be a good use for the space.
The complex would rent out studio, one bedroom and two-bedroom units, at both market and affordable housing rates. About 50 units would be leased for different percentages of the Dane County median income.
On March 14, nearby residents expressed concerns about the project, specifically about the results of a traffic study recently done, and about the level of crime affordable housing could bring to the city.
Commissioners replied that the assumption of possible crime is incorrect – level of crime can be alleviated by good management, proper tenant screening and pleasant facilities.
The developers also hope to retain the U.S. Postal Service facility currently housed in the strip mall adjacent to the former bowling alley.
