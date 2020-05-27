Organizers of the Hot2Trot run and walk have changed the format to a virtual race, citing the health pandemic and the cancellation of the 2020 Cottage Grove Firemen’s Festival.
Set to be held Saturday, June 20, the race has more than 150 registrants.
Registration is open for the virtual event. The cost is $30, and people can sign up at https://signup.itsracetime.com/Race/WI/CottageGrove/Hot2TrotRun.
A virtual race means you can run wherever you are at. You will have the opportunity to run your race distance safely in your own neighborhood or wherever you might be while practicing proper social distancing.
Everyone registered will receive instructions on June 20 for submitting their time. Results will be tabulated so participants you can see how they rank, much like the existing run.
All virtual race participants will receive a shirt, and virtual half marathon finishers will receive a shirt and finisher medal. These will be mailed out after the race.
Organizers are also planning a race-day “packet pickup” option that will be communicated to participants at a later date.
