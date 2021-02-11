While the first half was more of an offensive struggle than a defensive battle, Sun Prairie was able to hold off Monona Grove 41-34 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal played Thursday at Baraboo High School.
But eventually the Sun Prairie offense started clicking. The second-seeded Cardinals (3-4) scored the final eight points of the first half and carried that momentum into the second half with a 7-2 run, turning a one-point deficit into a 26-14 advantage.
“We just kept doing what we knew we could do,” said Sun Prairie head coach John Olson.
Marie Outlay and Antionique Auston combined for nine points during the 15-2 outburst, and later had a stretch where the two sophomores combined for all 13 of Sun Prairie’s points, extending the lead to 32-19 with just under six minutes remaining.
Outlay led SP with 12 points while Auston contributed 10.
One area of MG’s game Nelson was concerned with was its outside shooting. And while the third-seeded Silver Eagles (3-5) made five shots from beyond the arc, they weren’t enough to keep their season alive.
“They hit some late, but in the course of the game they weren’t very effective with the 3,” Olson said.
Silver Eagles senior Peighton Nelson scored a game-high 13.
Monona Grove took the initial lead on Nelson’s 3-pointer and held the lead until senior Jazzanay Seymore backed down MG defender Paige Hanson and made a layup, giving the Cardinals their first lead, 11-10, with 5 minutes, 56 seconds remaining in the first half.
Hanson scored at the other end to give Monona Grove the lead back, but a three-point play by Rachel Rademacher at 4:01 gave Sun Prairie the lead for good.
“We held them to 12 first-half points which was really nice. For us, turnovers have been our Achilles’ heel. When we don’t take care of the ball we make mistakes, both physical and mental. Sometimes we try to do too much.
“The girls played hard considering the circumstances. We’re just happy to be moving on. I’m just glad we got this one out of the way.”
Sun Prairie travels to top-seeded Janesville Craig Saturday.
“This is the difference now between us and Craig, they’ve got 20 games under their belt, but we’ll be ready,” Olson said.
The regional championship game begins at 7 p.m. on Bob Suter Court.
SUN PRAIRIE 41, MONONA GROVE 34
Monona Grove 12 22 — 34
Sun Prairie 19 22 — 41
Monona Grove (fg ft-fta pts) — Clevidence 1 0-0 3, Nelson 5 1-2 13, Moreau 2 1-1 6, Poole 2 1-2 6, Hanson 3 0-2 6. Totals — 13 3-7 34.
Sun Prairie — Rademacher 1 1-1 3, Radlund 1 0-0 2, M. Strey 1 0-0 2, Outlay 5 2-3 12, Auston 4 2-4 10, Seymore 1 3-4 5, Rae 2 2-2 7. Totals — 15 10-14 41.
3-point goals — MG 5 (Nelson 2, Clevidence 1, Moreau 1, Poole 1); SP 1 (Rae 1). Total fouls — MG 12; SP 10.
