The search for a new police chief continues in Monona as the final two candidates fielded some hard-hitting questions at a May 6 community engagement event.
Sara Deuman, Monona’s current interim police chief, and Brian Chaney Austin, a captain with the Madison Police Department, are the final candidates in the running after an applicant pool of 24 was narrowed down to four finalists last week.
The other two remaining candidates, Patrick Hoey and James MacGillis, withdrew from consideration just prior to the community engagement event.
Steve Brezenski, president of the Monona’s Police and Fire Commission (PFC), said Hoey and MacGillis voluntarily took themselves out of the running.
“We selected four candidates as finalists, but since we selected those candidates, two of those candidates have withdrawn from consideration,” Brezenski said. “One because they accepted a different position that was offered to them, and the other for family reasons that they felt would prevent them from really committing themselves to the job.”
As the PFC now looks to narrow down two candidates to one, Deuman and Chaney Austin utilized the community engagement event to answer questions weighing on community members’ minds.
Policing culture
Moderated by Harry Hawkins with the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development, the candidates were asked to describe what they believe to be an ideal relationship between a community and its police force.
Chaney Austin said the Monona Police Department needs to work on rebuilding a sense of trust between residents and the police force.
“The reality is that there’s a gap in trust… the reality is that certain aspects of this community do feel safe, but others do not,” Chaney Austin said. “We need to work on bridging that divide and bridging that gap, and ideally we would… receive feedback, we solicit that feedback, we exchange information, we exchange ideas, and we listen to what all aspects of this community say.”
Deuman, who’s served in the police chief role for the last six months following Walter Ostrenga’s retirement in 2020, said it’s going to take a lot of working together on policy change to bring the Monona community and police force to a good place.
“The ideal relationship… is a community that works together to solve any issues that [they] feel are important to them,” she said. “I believe that we definitely need to continue to look at our policies, and maybe modify those policies to help with those relationships.”
Deuman went on to say that, as chief of police, she recognizes the need for change in the current culture of policing.
“We do need to change, not to say that our officers are bad… but in reaction to what the community wants,” Deuman said. “[Community members] have spoken and we know that we need to listen to what they want… we need to implement those changes to make sure we’re policing in a fair and equitable way.”
Recruitment
Another pressing topic for the candidates last Thursday was the seeming lack of diversity across police departments nationwide, and how Monona police can be an agent for change.
Both Deuman and Chaney Austin represent some form of diversity within policing, with Deuman currently sitting as the only female police officer in Monona and the first ever woman to serve in the role of police chief for the Monona Police Department.
Deuman said she recognizes the lack of diversity within the department and thinks the key to recruiting a more diverse police force is to provide for more flexibility in job requirements.
“I am currently the only female officer here in Monona, there were three of us at one time… but we haven’t retained our female workforce and that’s definitely something we need to work through,” Deuman said. “We have had discussions internally as well with city administrators about adapting our process… but we’re realizing that in order to attract additional applicants and hopefully a more diverse pool of applicants, we are going to have to lessen our restrictions.”
Typically, requirements for a spot on the police department in Monona include 60 college credits and graduation from the law enforcement academy. Deuman suggested looking past those requirements to put diverse yet under qualified officers through the academy themselves.
Chaney Austin, an openly gay Black man, suggested that a more diverse police force may help bridge that gap in trust between the Monona community and the police department.
“Passing by somebody who looks like me, who’s in a position of authority and a tremendous amount of power... gives folks a sense of ease and calm. It gives me, a Madison police captain who’s been doing this job for 20 years, when I see a trooper behind me who looks like me, a sense of calm,” Chaney Austin said. “Diversity should be a core value and labeled as such in every mission statement, in every webpage, and every letterhead of every police department. It is not acceptable to be at the level we’re currently at.”
He described retention of a qualified, diverse work group as being the “ultimate goal” for him as police chief, and that nobody should have to believe that, “there being only one or two persons of color within any organization as being normal.”
Other topics discussed at last Thursday’s event include restorative justice, the use of body camera footage, and upholding morale within a police department. You can view the full event at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xEsPMGS62Uo&t=4757s.
Looking ahead
Following the May 6 community engagement event, Brezenski confirmed final candidate interviews were slated for Monday, May 10. PFC members are urging any community members with input on the candidates to contact the PFC directly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.