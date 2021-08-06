Cottage Grove extends Glacial Drumlin State Trail

The village of Cottage Grove is doing its part to extend the Glacial Drumlin State Trail, as part of a statewide effort to connect the trail from Madison to Milwaukee.
The Glacial Drumlin State Trail is a 52-mile trail that parallels State Highway 18 and Interstate 94 between Milwaukee and Madison, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website says.
The western half of the trail, the DNR said, begins at County Highway N in Cottage Grove, and ends at Junction Road east of State Highway 26 in Jefferson. It runs through Cottage Grove, Deerfield, London and Lake Mills.
Efforts to connect trail segments to each other have been in the works for about a decade, JJ Larson of Cottage Grove Public Works said.
Cottage Grove is in the process of adding a segment of trail, running from the existing trailhead west of Main Street (County Highway N) along Clark Street and Grove Street, and through Bakken Park to its terminus on Vilas Road.
Construction is underway now on “what will hopefully someday be the village portion of the statewide trail system,” Larson said, with grading and rocking completed and asphalt shortly on the way.
The trail will be a ten-foot wide paved asphalt path to replace Clark Street sidewalks. It will connect with the existing bike path system in Bakken Park.
Larson added the trail will offer “a nice connection to cross Main Street” with flashing safety beacons and ADA-compliant crossings on Main Street, Bass Street, Grove Street and Vilas Road.
Construction began this summer, and Larson said it’s expected to be completed this September.
“This project has got a lot of moving parts, bigger than just our piece here through the village,” Larson said. “We wanted to make sure we weren’t the last missing piece.”
Larson said that while the project is a good step toward statewide trail progress, it also directly benefits the village and its residents.
The trail “would have made sense anyway” regardless of the state trail aspirations, Larson said. “We’ve made a really nice connection for ourselves to our village park.”