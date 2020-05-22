Badger Boys State and Badger Girls State events were cancelled this year, but several Monona Grove High School students were already named as participants.
The 2020 American Legion Auxiliary Badger Girls State is a weeklong government and leadership conference for girls in their junior year of high school.
MGHS delegates, sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 505, are Rori Hines, Camille Simmons and Kiera Ellefson.
The 2020 Badger Boys State educates young leaders on how to become more impactful community members of Wisconsin.
Local delegates are Ayden Gnewuch, sponsored by American Legion Post 248, Cottage Grove; and Schyler Koopmans, sponsored by American Legion Post 501, Madison.
Also, the 2020 Wisconsin Leadership Seminar (WILS) has been postponed until June 2021. Stella Thayer is the Monona Grove participant.
The 2020 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Camp held in Upham Woods, Wisconsin Dells, has been rescheduled for September 18-20, 2020. MG student Austin Christiansen, sponsored by Madison East-Monona Rotary Club, is the local participant.
