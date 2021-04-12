McFarland's girls tennis team qualified three flights, two in singles and one in doubles, and Monona Grove had two singles flights advance from Monday's WIAA subsectional at Ahuska Park.

The Spartans' Laura Maudlin topped the Silver Eagles' Maggie Davis 7-5, 7-5 at the No. 1 singles flight. Both players advance to Wednesday's sectional, which begins at 9 a.m. and will also be at Ahuska Park.

McFarland's No. 1 doubles tandem of Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn topped Madison La Follete's Reynolds/Kluge 6-3, 6-2 in a first-round match to move on.

The Spartans' Abigail Komro (No. 4 singles) beat Madison Memorial's Mihika Shivakumar 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals to advance.

MG's Paige Hanson (No. 3 singles) defeated Madison Memorial's Yao 6-0, 7-6 (4) to punch a sectional ticket.

Team scores: Madison West 20; Madison Memorial 16; McFarland 12; Madison La Follette 8; Monona Grove 8.

Sectional qualifiers: Madison West 7; Madison Memorial 5; McFarland 3; Monona Grove 2; Milton 1.

No. 1 singles

First round: Maudlin, McF, def. Davis, MG, 7-5, 7-5.

No. 2 singles

Semifinals: Remesh, MM, def. Zamber, ML, 6-0, 6-0; Becker, MW, def. Clark, MG, 4-6, 6-3, 10-4. First round: Zamber def. Kopp, McF, 6-1, 6-4.

No. 3 singles

Semifinals: Ryan, MW, def. Feldhausen, ML, 6-0, 6-0; Hanson, MG, def. Yao, MM, 6-0, 7-6 (4). First round: Feldhausen, ML, def. Curtis, McF, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-7.

No. 4 singles

Semifinals: Brown, MW, def. Burke, ML, 6-2, 6-1; Komro, McF, def. Shivakumar, MM, 6-1, 6-3. First round: Burke def. Normington, MG, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 1 doubles

First round: Bartzen/Kohn, McF, def. Reynolds/Kluge, ML, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 2 doubles

Semifinals: Oriel/Gustavson, MW, def. Meinholdt/Shields, McF, 6-2, 6-0; Wu/Liu, MM, def. Plourd/Bernards, MG, 6-2, 6-0. First round: Meinholdt/Shields def. Nguyen/Burke, ML, 4-6, 6-1, 10-8.

No. 3 doubles

Semifinals: Cai/Wiriyan, MM, def. Phelps McGuire/Saari, ML, 6-4, 6-1; Goetz/Christianson, MW, def. Babcock/Johnson, McF, 6-1, 6-2. First round: Phelps MgGuire/Saari def. Sperle/Nuon, MG, 6-0, 6-2. At Ahuska Park, Monona.

