McFarland's girls tennis team qualified three flights, two in singles and one in doubles, and Monona Grove had two singles flights advance from Monday's WIAA subsectional at Ahuska Park.
The Spartans' Laura Maudlin topped the Silver Eagles' Maggie Davis 7-5, 7-5 at the No. 1 singles flight. Both players advance to Wednesday's sectional, which begins at 9 a.m. and will also be at Ahuska Park.
McFarland's No. 1 doubles tandem of Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn topped Madison La Follete's Reynolds/Kluge 6-3, 6-2 in a first-round match to move on.
The Spartans' Abigail Komro (No. 4 singles) beat Madison Memorial's Mihika Shivakumar 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals to advance.
MG's Paige Hanson (No. 3 singles) defeated Madison Memorial's Yao 6-0, 7-6 (4) to punch a sectional ticket.
Team scores: Madison West 20; Madison Memorial 16; McFarland 12; Madison La Follette 8; Monona Grove 8.
Sectional qualifiers: Madison West 7; Madison Memorial 5; McFarland 3; Monona Grove 2; Milton 1.
No. 1 singles
First round: Maudlin, McF, def. Davis, MG, 7-5, 7-5.
No. 2 singles
Semifinals: Remesh, MM, def. Zamber, ML, 6-0, 6-0; Becker, MW, def. Clark, MG, 4-6, 6-3, 10-4. First round: Zamber def. Kopp, McF, 6-1, 6-4.
No. 3 singles
Semifinals: Ryan, MW, def. Feldhausen, ML, 6-0, 6-0; Hanson, MG, def. Yao, MM, 6-0, 7-6 (4). First round: Feldhausen, ML, def. Curtis, McF, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-7.
No. 4 singles
Semifinals: Brown, MW, def. Burke, ML, 6-2, 6-1; Komro, McF, def. Shivakumar, MM, 6-1, 6-3. First round: Burke def. Normington, MG, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 1 doubles
First round: Bartzen/Kohn, McF, def. Reynolds/Kluge, ML, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2 doubles
Semifinals: Oriel/Gustavson, MW, def. Meinholdt/Shields, McF, 6-2, 6-0; Wu/Liu, MM, def. Plourd/Bernards, MG, 6-2, 6-0. First round: Meinholdt/Shields def. Nguyen/Burke, ML, 4-6, 6-1, 10-8.
No. 3 doubles
Semifinals: Cai/Wiriyan, MM, def. Phelps McGuire/Saari, ML, 6-4, 6-1; Goetz/Christianson, MW, def. Babcock/Johnson, McF, 6-1, 6-2. First round: Phelps MgGuire/Saari def. Sperle/Nuon, MG, 6-0, 6-2. At Ahuska Park, Monona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.