Monona Grove girls soccer defeats Monroe

Ashley Price achieved another hat trick in Monona Grove’s 9-1 victory over Monroe on Tuesday, May 25.
The Silver Eagles quickly got on the scoreboard as sophomore Val Giallombardo scored in the first minute. Freshman Isabelle Dehner found senior Megan Kohrt in the 11th minute, giving the Silver Eagles a 2-0 lead. Giallombardo set up Price for the senior’s first goal of the game in the 23rd minute, making the score 3-0.
In the second half, the Silver Eagles’ offense was unimpeded in their pursuit of scoring goals. Junior Emma Dyer was assisted by Price in the 47th minute and Dyer assisted Price in the 48th minute, putting the Silver Eagles at a 5-0 lead.
Sophomore Ally Hilgart quickly added another goal in the 49th minute, doubling the Silver Eagles’ halftime score. Monona Grove made the score 7-0 after junior Delaney Bracken scored in the 54th minute. In the 59th minute, freshman Morgan Hall found the back of the net, giving the Silver Eagles an 8-0 lead.
Monroe’s Lydia Butler added a goal in the 62nd minute, putting Monroe on the scoreboard. Monona Grove scored its last goal in the 89th minute after Giallombardo assisted Price for her third goal in the 9-1 victory.
Sophomore Sadie Wendt played the majority of the game in goal for the Silver Eagles. Wendt had two saves in the victory.