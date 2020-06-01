Hector Marin’s new business is up and running, not full steam ahead, but he’s getting there.
Midwest Performance, a window tint and detailing business, is at 2401 Industrial Drive.
“I’m not doing everything yet, because we’re still waiting for some things to come in, but we are open and doing business,” he said.
His business plans were approved by the Monona Plan Commission about six weeks ago. The location had been vacant for several months, having previously been used as the office of Decker Supply, which is the building owner.
A vehicle lift will be added to the 2,000 square feet of warehouse space. Another 500 square feet in the front of the building is used as office space.
Marin’s business will employ four people and have between four and six customers a day, he told commissioners.
He said the location is ideal for his business because there are other auto-related businesses in the area and he expects there to be plenty of traffic for his business in that area.
