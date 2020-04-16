NewBridge is coordinating free meals for anyone 60 or older. To get a meal, call NewBridge at 608-512-0000.
Meals can be picked up at these locations:
– FEED Kitchens, 1219 N. Sherman Ave., Monday and Wednesday, 3:15-4:15 p.m.
– Messiah Church, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Tuesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
– LJ’s Sports Tavern & Grill, 8 N. North Patterson St., Friday 3-4 p.m., two meals (hot fish fry and cold meal to reheat).
– Gallagher Tent and Awning, 809 Plaenert Drive (starting April 21), Tuesday and Thursday 3-4 p.m.
– NewBridge West Office, 5724 Raymond Road, Monday and Wednesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Meals are funded by the Area Agency on Aging- Dane County and NewBridge. To donate to help cover the cost of meals, mail a check to NewBridge West, 5724 Raymond Road, Madison, WI 53711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.