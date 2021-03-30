Monona Grove’s boys and girls cross country teams got the alternate fall season off and running with Badger South Conference dual wins at Monroe on Saturday afternoon.
Eli Traeder won the 5,000-meter boys race held at Twining Park in 17 minutes, 26 seconds as the Silver Eagles had the top three individual times en route to a 21-38 decision.
On the girls side, Peighton Nelson finished second in 22:25 as the team had five of the six fastest times, winning 20-41.
MG competes next at Stoughton on April 10 at 1 p.m.
Girls results
MONONA GROVE 20, MONROE 41
Individual winner: Elgin, M, 21:44
Monroe: 1, Elgin 21:44; 7, Sathoff 25:07; 12, Brandli 27:00; 13, Polnow 27:16; 14, Zettle 27:25.
Monona Grove: 2, Nelson 22:25; 3, Yundt 22:39; 4, Schmidt 23:50; 5, Holmquist 24:35; 6, Degroot 24:42.
Boys results
MONONA GROVE 21, MONROE 38
Individual winner: Traeder, MG, 17:26
Monona Grove: 1, Traeder 17:26; 2, Anderson 18:51; 3, Keaveny 19:10; 7, Janda 20:14; 8, Sengos 21:16.
Monroe: 4, Sathof 19:15; 5, Batz 19:40; 6, Slack 19:49; 16, Stevenson 22:54; 25, Gomez 26:25.
