Monona’s Mass Transit Commission is recommending tapping into reserves rather than cutting Monona Express bus service in 2021, as ridership remains anemic during COVID-19.
Marc Houtakker, the city’s finance director, said ridership on the eight daily Monona Express loops between Monona and Madison has recently hit an “an all-time low,” and revenues have correspondingly sunk.
Houtakker said the service only had about 3,400 riders through August, compared to about 9,200 through August of 2019.
In 2019, the city took in about $31,000 in rider fees. Through the end of 2020, it’s expecting to only take in about $17,000.
The Monona Express has eight daily loops, four in the morning and four in the afternoon. It runs from Monona to downtown Madison, through the UW-Madison campus and past Madison hospitals including SSM Health St. Mary's, Meriter, the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and UW Hospital.
The service had about 1,200 riders per month in both January and February of this year and has since seen less than 100 per month, city records show. The low point was May, with 17 riders. It since has crept back up, with 141 riders in August.
Ridership on the Monona Lift, a separate service available to the elderly and those with special needs, has also been down this year but not as sharply. It had about 2,900 riders through August, compared to about 3,800 through August 2019, city records show.
Houtakker said the Transit Commission voted on Sept. 9 to recommend padding its 2021 budget request with about $13,000 from a reserve fund that has built up over the years, from excess rider fees. That fund currently has about $44,000 in it, he said.
“We’re going to ride it out to see if the ridership comes back,” Houtakker said. If the number of users remains depressed, route cuts or other measures are possible later in 2021, he said.
Houtakker said a continued lack of riders could affect renewal of a 5-year contract with First Student to provide the Monona Express, that expires in 2021.
Houtakker said ridership is languishing as local schools remain virtual and many commuters remain working from home, or have lost their jobs.
The Transit Commission’s total 2021 budget request, now being considered by Mayor Mary O’Connor, is about $246,000, Houtakker said. That’s funded through a mix of property taxes, state aid and rider fare.
In addition to lost ridership fees, Houtakker said the city’s transit program has been hit this year by a loss of interest income and the sunset of a developer’s agreement with Wal-Mart, that had been generating about $50,000 a year for decades, $10,000 of which was earmarked for transit.
