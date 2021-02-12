The 10th annual Hot2Trot race is set to run through Cottage Grove on Saturday, June 19.
At a Feb. 1 meeting, the Cottage Grove Town Board unanimously approved a race permit for the event to take place.
Race Director Wes Maertz and Assistant Race Director Cindi Kelm-Nelson presented the race plan for the board’s consideration.
Runners can choose between a 5k route or a half marathon route. The 5k route starts at Fireman’s park on Clark St., with the half marathon route beginning at the same spot but turning down Taylor St. and through town to connect with Glacial Drumlin Trail.
Social distancing will be enforced for runners, and masks will be required for attendees and volunteers. Should COVID-19 metrics worsen considerably as the race approaches, the event may be transitioned to a virtual run. A final decision on the format of the race will be made by May 1.
“We have worked with our race company to develop a social distancing race protocol, which is posted on our race website and registration site,” Kelm-Nelson said. “We are constantly working to revise this, and we will include all CDC and Dane County requirements as well.”
The social distancing protocol requires all participants to select a ‘wave’ when registering for the event, with the goal of keeping groups of runners separated.
“During the race we ask that runners stay distanced except to pass another runner. The aid stations will also be self-service,” Kelm-Nelson explained.
In addition to distanced running and self-serve aid stations, race directors have also decided to forego the finishers’ tent and award ceremony, as a means of preventing racers from congregating. Instead of an in-person ceremony, winners will be announced virtually on Hot2Trot’s Facebook page following the race.
For those not comfortable running with a group of others, racers can run their own separate route and upload their time to Hot2Trot’s website.
“We love our runners and want them to feel safe, and there is always a virtual option available. That way you can run the race from wherever you may be located, your own route, and then upload your time to our website,” Kelm-Nelson said.
While this year’s runners will have the option of running on their own with a virtual option or participating in-person, last year looked a little different.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020’s Hot2Trot was completely virtual.
“Last April, we made the decision to convert the 2020 race to a virtual race,” Kelm-Nelson said. “I think it far exceeded our expectations and was a success by 2020 standards.”
In 2020, the race raised $5,000 for the Cottage Grove Fire Department. This year, Maertz and Kelm-Nelson hope to find similar success.
All proceeds from the event are donated directly to the fire department, with $45,000 in funds raised since the start of the Hot2Trot tradition 10 years ago.
As a promotional deal this month, runners can get a discount on their registration fee by signing up before Monday, Feb. 15.
“We are running a Valentine’s Day promotion Feb. 11-14,” Maertz said. “Get 20% off with promo code ‘love.’”
The pricing format for the race is as follows: $60 for the half marathon, $25 for the 5k, $10 for the kids’ 1k, and $30 for the virtual option.
The final registration deadline for the event is June 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.