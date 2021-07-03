The Sun Prairie Ice Arena will host the 2021 Zamboni Open beginning at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at The Oaks Golf Course in the Town of Sun Prairie.
The event begins at 10:15 a.m., with a cookout lunch, followed at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start for the golf outing which is a four-person scramble. At 4:30 p.m., the reception and cash bar takes place, followed at 5 p.m. with dinner and prizes. Olympic gold medal winner and former U.S. Women’s Hockey Team goalie Jessie Vetter will also be attending the event.
For $160, individual golfers will receive a golf cart, range balls, lunch, admission to the reception with dinner, and prizes. Foursome are available for $600, with a dinner only option available for $40 or a Lunch Only option available for $15.
Sponsorships available
Several sponsorship levels are available for the Zamboni Open, which is being presented by Harms Insurance Group, ranging from a Hole Sponsor at $200 up to an Eagle Sponsor at $3,500.
To register or purchase a sponsorship, log on to eventregisterpro.com/event/zamboniopen.
All proceeds from the event go to the purchase of a new Zamboni ice resurfacing machine for the Sun Prairie Ice Arena.