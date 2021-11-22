Offers go here

MONONA GROVE BOYS HOCKEY

Monona Grove boys hockey introduces new coach to start season

  • 1 min to read

The Monona Grove Silver Eagles boys hockey team will feature new players and a new coach at the helm for the 2021-22 season, with Brian Loeck will take over for veteran coach Dave Kinsler, who retired after 30 years of coaching.

“It’s got a long history and it’s a great program to get in on,” said Loeck, who has previously coached at Waupun and DeForest.

After not participating last season due to COVID-19, the Monona Grove boys hockey team will get back out on the ice for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

“Everybody’s come out excited and ready to get going, especially with last year with COVID,” said Loeck. “This year everyone is more excited to get out, get moving and get the season started.”

While the new season brings excitement, the Silver Eagles will have to mature quickly with this year’s seniors not having played since their sophomore year. The Silver Eagles will look to fill holes after Sam Suski, Colin Steward, Brandon Churches, Brady Moriva and Dylan Genschaw graduated since last season.

“The seniors are going to have to stand up and be leaders for this team. We’ve got a lot of kids that really haven’t had the high school experience,” said Loeck.

Helping that transition out will be Max Unitan, a key starter for the Silver Eagles.

“We’ll look to him for not only his leadership, but for what he does on the ice,” said Unitan.

Monona Grove drops the puck against Beaver Dam at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

