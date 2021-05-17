Since 1993, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church & School on Schofield Street in Monona has held an annual parish festival on Memorial Day weekend, which coincided with the Monona parade.
For the past several years, the festival has been known as the IHM “Backyard Bash,” as it was held on the grounds behind IHM School. This two-day event consisted of live music, grilled food, a beer tent, bake sale, raffle drawing, volleyball tournament, white elephant sale, euchre tournament, bingo, a magician, face painting, games and inflatables for the kids. It was not only a major fundraiser for the parish and school, but a popular community event that drew crowds of people from all over the area.
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic halted all plans for gatherings and events, including IHM’s Backyard Bash. As the year went on, the IHM parish and school community adapted COVID-19 safety protocols, following Dane County orders and Diocese of Madison guidelines. Despite the struggles brought on by the pandemic, attendance at church services has been steadily increasing, and the school has operated in-person since the beginning of the school year, seeing a growth in enrollment for the 2021-22 school year.
Now that restrictions on gatherings are being relaxed, Immaculate Heart of Mary is looking forward to a scaled down version of their Memorial Day weekend festival. Though the format will be different, the parish is planning to bring people together in new and safe ways.
Keeping in mind everyone’s safety and well-being, this year’s activities will be spread out over the weekend, kicking off on Friday, May 28 with IHM’s famous drive-thru fish fry. On Saturday, May 29, two “Faith, Fitness and Freedom” events will take place. From 9 to 11 a.m., a Hike/Bike/Fun/Run will allow participants to choose a route in Monona to get some fresh air and fitness, with the ability to remain socially distanced from others. In the afternoon, a volleyball tournament will take place behind IHM School. On Sunday, May 30, a parish cookout/picnic will take place on the church grounds. A sweepstakes drawing for cash and Scrip gift card prizes will also take place. In addition, a mini marketplace (Mary’s Country Market) will include baked goods, crafts, plants, honey, canned goods, etc. For more information, contact Kathy at 608-221-1521.