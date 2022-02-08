Sorry, an error occurred.
The Silver Eagles couldn’t keep up with the hot shooting of DeForest on Friday, Feb. 4, losing 86-62 to the Norskies.
Junior guard Johnny Bittner scored 13 points for the Silver Eagles. Senior forward Kyan Gramann contributed 13 points, and sophomore guard Emmett Toijala added 11 points.
Michigan Tech recruit Max Weisbrod of DeForest (15-4, 8-2) scored 25 points.
The Silver Eagles (5-13, 1-9) remain in eighth place in the Badger-East Conference standings.
DeForest 86, Monona Grove 65
DeForest 48 38 — 86
Monona Grove 34 31 — 65
DeForest (fg ft-ft tp) — Weisbrod 9 0-0 25, Hartig 4 4-6 13, Jansen 4 2-4 10, Van Ooyen 3 1-2 9, Accuardi 3 0-0 7, Hermanson 2 0-0 5, Thennes 1 1-2 4, Hodge 2 0-1 4, Fredrickson 2 0-0 4, Railey 1 0-2 3, Grundahl 0 2-6 2, O’Connor 0 0-1 0. Totals 31 10-24 86.
Monona Grove (fg ft-ft tp) — Bittner 5 0-2 13, Gramann 5 0-0 13, Toijala 4 0-0 11, Davis-Troller 4 2-10 9, E. Erb 2 0-0 4, Voss 2 0-0 4, Anderson 1 2-3 4, Thomas 1 0-0 3, Rivera 1 0-0 2, Inda 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 4-15 65.
Three pointers — DeForest 13 (Weisbrod 6, Van Ooyen 2, Railey, Thennes, Hartig, Hermanson, Accuardi), Monona Grove 10 (Toijala 3, Gramann 3, Bittner 3, Thomas).
Total fouls — Monona Grove 21, DeForest 20.
Fouled out — Monona Grove (Toijala).
The Monona Grove boys basketball team could not overcome a 15-point halftime deficit on Tuesday, Feb. 1, falling to Beaver Dam 71-48.
Junior guard Johnny Bittner had a season-high 23 points for the Silver Eagles. Senior forward Kyan Gramann added eight points.
Tyler Bunkoske of Beaver Dam (9-9, 6-4) recorded 28 points.
Beaver Dam 71, Monona Grove 48
Monona Grove 26 22 — 48
Beaver Dam 41 30 — 71
Monona Grove (fg ft-ft tp) — Bittner 8 5-6 23, Gramann 3 1-2 8, Rivera 3 0-0 6, Inda 1 0-0 3, E. Erb 1 1-2 3, Davis-Troller 1 0-0 2, Toijala 1 0-0 2, Thomas 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 7-10 48.
Beaver Dam (fg ft-ft tp) — Bunkoske 9 5-6 28, Soto 4 1-2 10, Helbing 4 0-0 9, Kaul 4 0-0 8, Kuhl 3 0-0 8, Stobbe 2 0-0 6, Sharkey 1 0-1 2. Totals 27 6-9 71.
Three pointers — Beaver Dam 11 (Bunkoske 5, Kuhl 2, Stobbe 2, Soto, Helbing), Monona Grove 4 (Bittner 2, Gramann, Inda).
Total fouls — Beaver Dam 13, Monona Grove 12.
