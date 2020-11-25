Last Friday, Groundswell Conservancy and the town of Dunn announced that they had permanently protected 53 acres of farmland in the town.
In 23 years of partnership, the town of Dunn and Groundswell have protected 33 farms.
"Behind each of these farms is an individual or family who knows the value of land. Each of them have chosen to leave a legacy of land protection," Groundswell Executive Director Jim Welsh wrote in an email. "Their legacies total more than 3,500 acres of prime farmland, woodlands, and wetlands. Last week John Gefke left his legacy.
"Thank you, John Gefke, for protecting your farm for future generations. We also thank the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service for providing funding for this easement. Thank you to our supporters who make our work possible. Finally, thank you to the residents of the town of Dunn. Your vision and financial support for this work is unmatched. The Rural Preservation Program is an outstanding success because of you."
There is no public access to these 53 acres. Visit https://groundswellwisconsin.org/map.asp for an interactive map of Groundswell properties and their histories, some of which are open to the public.
Groundswell is a Wisconsin-based land trust. Groundswell defines a land trust on its website as "a nonprofit, community-based organization that conserves land by permanently protecting land — primarily through the purchase or acceptance of donations of land or conservation easements."
