Police lights (copy)

At 1:23 am, Dane County Sheriff’s deputies, along with officers from the Madison Police Department, responded to a reported burglary in progress in the 4100 block of Bruns Avenue in the town of Blooming Grove.

The suspects forced entry into the home and left the homeowner and a guest unharmed, while items from the home were taken, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored SUV leave the area, prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing to investigate this incident and are asking anyone with information on this crime to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (608) 284-6900. Crime tips can also be left via our website: https://danesheriff.com/CrimeTips/Other or the Sheriff’s Office App.

