Landmark Heating and Cooling team members in Cottage Grove know that frigid winter temperatures will be here soon.
With that in mind, they spent Oct. 3 installing a new furnace to help a deserving family. This year’s recipient was forced into early retirement for health reasons and their furnace was on its last legs. Without major repairs, the furnace would most likely not have made it through the winter months.
The Wisconsin family was selected as part of Feel the Love, which asks members of the community to nominate neighbors who are in need. Nominations for the program are accepted year round, with recipients chosen based on specific criteria each September—before temperatures start to drop.
For 11 years, the Landmark Heating and Cooling team has donated all labor and installation materials to install a brand-new, high-efficiency furnace for a family whose existing unit is severely inefficient or unrepairable, at no cost to the recipient. The furnace is generously donated by Lennox Industries, which has provided more than 1,000 furnaces to families in need as part of the Feel the Love program.
“I’m proud of our dedicated Landmark team for volunteering and donating their time and talent on a Saturday,” says Tom Krausse, manager at Landmark Heating and Cooling. “This year held special meaning as we helped a former team member who truly needed a new HVAC system. We knew we had to do something and our team did what they do best.”
Landmark Services Cooperative is a member-owned cooperative dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality products and services. For over 85 years, Landmark has provided farm-related products and services to its more than 11,000 members in southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and eastern Iowa, employing more than 275 full-time people and reaching sales in excess of $373 million.
