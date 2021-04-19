Roadsides and public parks in Monona may look a little cleaner this week after a community-wide cleanup initiative from the city’s local businesses.
More than 20 Monona businesses came together last Friday for an Earth Day Cleanup event to kick off an annual celebration of Earth Week (April 18-23).
Hosted through the Monona Eastside Business Alliance (MESBA), 75 volunteers from 22 Monona businesses joined together to pick up recyclable trash and other garbage across the city.
MESBA Executive Director Devin Renner said the organization was amazed at the community turnout for the event, which wasn’t able to happen in-person last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s really amazing,” Renner said. “I didn’t think in the midst of winding down a pandemic we would see this many people come out… so this is really cool.”
The event followed strict social distancing protocols, with all volunteers spaced apart and equipped with gloves and hand sanitizer.
Keri Braithwaite, MESBA’s director of membership and engagement, said the event was a top priority for the business alliance this year.
“We only have one Earth and our Earth really needs our help,” she said. “Whether we find a lot or a little out there, it’s all going to make a difference in a really big way.”
Braithwaite said this year’s cleanup event has been the largest one yet, growing from roughly 25 volunteers three years ago to nearly 80 volunteers in 2021.
A cleaner city is important for not just Monona’s permanent residents, Braithwaite said, but for the local tourism economy as well.
“We’re just really excited that this annual clean up is helping ensure that our community is cleaner, safer, and more inviting for those that live here and also for those that visit here,” she said.
