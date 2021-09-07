Monona police arrested a 30-year-old man on tentative charges of attempted first degree intentional homicide, armed robbery and armed burglary last weekend after the suspect allegedly stabbed his mother several times with two swords.
According to a media release from the police department, a call came into dispatch at approximately 9:09 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 for a violent domestic disturbance at 353 Owen Road.
The release said that after arriving on scene, police identified Sylvester J. Mohomes as the alleged assailant, who reportedly stabbed his mother after she denied his request for money and a cell phone.
Mohomes’ mother was transported by Monona Fire and EMS, with severe injuries, to a local hospital, Monona police confirmed.
“We are working to provide support to the victim, her family, and all who have been impacted by this horrific offense,” said Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney Austin. “I would like to thank our police and fire personnel who took quick action in rendering the scene safe while providing life-saving care to the victim in this case.”
The suspect is currently being housed at the Dane County Jail.