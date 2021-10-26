Monona Grove volleyball defeats Baraboo but eliminated by Holmen

The Monona Grove volleyball season came to a close with a 3-0 loss (17-25, 25-19, 25-23) to top-seeded Holmen in the second round of the post-season tournament on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Senior outside hitter Emersyn Lang led the team with nine kills. Senior setter Jada Braun recorded 22 assists as defensive specialist Courtney Havertape had 23 digs. Sophomore middle blocker Brooklyn Tortorice recorded about five blocks.
Monona Grove finishes the season with a record of 20-20.
MG 3
Baraboo 2
The Silver Eagles advanced in playoff play after winning a nail-biting tiebreaker on Thursday, Oct. 21.
After taking an early lead against Baraboo, the Silver Eagles waited until the final set to clinch the victory and advance in the tournament.
Monona Grove won the first two sets against Baraboo (25,16, 25,14). But the Thunderbirds stormed back with two victories (25-21, 25-17) to force a tiebreaker. In the final set, Monona Grove took care of business (15-5) to advance into the next round of regionals.
Sophomore middle blocker Brooklyn Tortorice recorded 13 kills and blocked five shots. Senior setter Jada Braun had 41 assists and 13 digs, while senior defensive specialist Courtney Havertape served three aces and recorded 16 digs in the win.