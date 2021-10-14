Monona Grove volleyball loses to Milton, swept in tournament

Left: Monona Grove junior setter Ava Runhaar puts up an assist during the Badger East Conference volleyball tournament in Fort Atkinson on Sat…
At the Badger Conference tournament, Monona Grove went 0-4 on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Against Fort Atkinson, the Silver Eagles claimed the first set (25-21), but dropped the next two (16-25, 10-15) to drop their first match. Facing Watertown, Monona Grove was swept, losing (13-25 and 28-30) in two sets. Two matches against Beaver Dam (21-25, 25-21,13-15) and Milton (18-25, 26-24, 7-15) featured MG losing the first set, winning the second, but losing in the tiebreaker.
Monona Grove senior outside hitter Lauren Buss picks up an attack during the Badger East Conference volleyball tournament on Saturday in Fort …
MG 2
Milton 3
The Silver Eagles were defeated in five sets (25-21, 17-25, 22-25, 25-22, 16-14) against Milton on Thursday, Oct. 7.
Sophomore middle blocker Brooklyn Tortorice spiked 11 kills and served five aces. Senior outside hitter Emersyn Lang and sophomore middle blocker Paxton Braun each had 10 kills.
Senior setter Jada Braun recorded 43 assists, while senior defensive specialist Courtney Havertape had 20 digs and Melde recorded 13 digs.