The 2021 election is April 6. The Herald-Independent/McFarland Thistle's series of candidate Q&As continues this week with the Cottage Grove Town Board.
Incumbent Steve Anders faces a challenge from Andrew McKinney for his town board seat, while Mike Fonger and Kris Hampton are running unopposed for town board and town chairperson, respectively.
Please note that while Fonger is running unopposed for town supervisor #1, he still elected to answer the Herald-Independent's questions.
Town Supervisor #2
Tell us about yourself, such as your work and educational experience, along with any history as a public official.
Anders:
- 37 year Veteran of USAF and Full-Time Wi Air National Guard retired as E-7
- 40 year Career EMT with Deer-Grove EMS
- 10 years St. Mary’s Hosp. Emergency Center
- Life Member VFW Post 8483
- Life Member Disabled American Veterans
Education:
- Baraboo High School
- Community College of Air Force.
- MATC
- Dept. of Homeland Security
Public official experience:
- Town Supervisor since 1997
- Town of Cottage Grove Plan Commission member
- Cottage Grove Landfill Committee Chair Person
- Town Joint Fire Dept. Committee member
- Dane County Town’s Assoc. Executive Committee member.
- Dane Comm. 911 Center Board
McKinney: I'm a natural community leader who has devoted time in serving those in my community. This passion has led me in joining the US military to serve my country and protect its honor. From my experience in the military, this gave me the drive to give back to the communities I've lived in. I understand that a community that comes together is a community that excels. During my tenure, I served on the Dane County Credit Union Board and other local committees. I'm currently the Monona School Board President and currently rerunning for my seat. I'm also a current member of American Post 248 in Cottage Grove and VFW Post 7591 in Madison. I hold a BA in Business Administration and a Masters in Education-Counseling.
What are your goals for the town of Cottage Grove?
Anders:
- Continue to maintain the rural character of the town while directing and promoting low impact commercial development to planned development areas.
- Promote affordable housing development adjacent to existing developments to help preserve quality farmland.
- Work with adjacent municipalities to preserve the Town’s borders.
McKinney:
- Continuing to use common sense approach to spending and budgets that provide for quality town services while protecting the taxpayer.
- Continuing to improve our community with lower property taxes and affordable family housing.
- Continuing to sustain balanced growth of the tax base while advocating for more business growth.
What do you think makes you the right candidate for the job?
Anders: During my terms as Supervisor, I have been an integral part bringing in planned and directed Commercial Developments, and several residential infill subdivisions. Proven record of fiscally responsible spending resulting in very low or no tax increases for many years while maintaining high quality services to our residents.
McKinney: My platform is simple, “How can I help?” With over 30 years, military and civilian, I have credibility in the business and education field with the integrity to continue doing what I do best, serving my community.
If you could make one change in Cottage Grove right now, what would it be?
Anders: To be able to stop the unfettered encroachment by the Village of Cottage Grove and the City of Madison into the Town of Cottage Grove, as that would allow the Town to determine its own best options for growth in equalized value which in turn enables us to continue to keep our taxes in check.
McKinney: As the town of Cottage Grove changes and grows, we must be prepared to take on the challenges that come with it. Growth is exciting, it shows we are progressing but we have to take care of any negative impacts such as property tax increases to education for our children. The important thing is to give those in need the opportunity to grow with the Town of Cottage Grove. I applaud the outstanding work the supervisors have done for the community and I would like the opportunity to give back to the community that has been wonderful to myself and my family.
Town Supervisor #1
1. Tell us about yourself, such as your work and educational experience, along with any history as a public official.
Fonger: I spent 33 years in the military retiring as a Colonel in 1996. As a young officer I served in Vietnam as commander of a Construction Engineer Company. My wife is also retired military. We moved to the Town in 1992. We owned the Outpost Bar and Grill for eight years in the village. I have been on the Town Board for about sixteen years.
2. What are your goals for the town of Cottage Grove?
Fonger: Good law enforcement, good emergency medical services and fire protection, as well as well maintained roads that are plowed well in the winter are the basics that town residents expect and deserve.
3. What do you think makes you the right candidate for the job?
Fonger: I try to be ethical and am not shy in giving my opinion. If you own property in the town, you can do anything to that property that is legal! I am, also, fiscally conservative.
4. If you could make one change in Cottage Grove right now, what would it be?
Fonger: The message on the sign in our yard reads “Welcome to the Community of Cottage Grove”. The village seems to forget that we need to work together for the greater good. Without the past support of the town, the village would not be what it is today!
