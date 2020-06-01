The school year is almost complete, yet Monona Grove School District reading specialist Erin Verhagen continues to have a grounding effect for students and families.
“I want students to feel safe and excited to learn,” she said. “We need to connect with each other in order for them to feel that way.”
Connection has been foundational to Verhagen’s teaching philosophy since long before the pandemic.
“A trusting and caring relationship is essential to a working relationship,” she said.
Through recorded phonics lessons and book talks, Verhagen continues to build that relationship with her students. Recorded lessons and corresponding assignments are delivered to students on their iPads and Chromebooks. Recorded book talks – short videos in which Verhagen describes a book, reads a few pages and encourages students to keep reading – are also sent to students.
“By doing recorded phonics lessons and book talks weekly for classes, I get to say hello and continue the work we were doing at school,” she said. “Meeting with students virtually is the most fun, because I get to see their smiling faces and laugh with them and give them feedback in real time.”
Verhagen is also working hard to double up her connections with students, especially those who may not be able to participate in scheduled meetings.
An email and recorded lessons are not the same as person to person, so Verhagen is also sending cards and notes by mail.
“I want students to know I am still here for them and care about their learning,” she said. “Plus, who doesn’t love getting snail mail?”
